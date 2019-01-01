|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.050
|0.0300
|REV
|1.340B
|1.330B
|-10.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JinkoSolar Holding Co’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting JKS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.75% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) is $40.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JinkoSolar Holding Co.
JinkoSolar Holding Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JinkoSolar Holding Co.
JinkoSolar Holding Co is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.