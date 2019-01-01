QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the photovoltaic industry. The firm has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. It sells solar modules under the JinkoSolar brand. The company's product includes Swan, Tiger, Cheetah, and others. Its geographical segments are China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (except China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan), and the Rest of the world.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.050 0.0300
REV1.340B1.330B-10.000M

JinkoSolar Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JinkoSolar Holding Co's (JKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting JKS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.75% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS)?

A

The stock price for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) is $40.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Q

When is JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reporting earnings?

A

JinkoSolar Holding Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 8, 2022.

Q

Is JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) operate in?

A

JinkoSolar Holding Co is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.