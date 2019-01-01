QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/5.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
4.21
EPS
0.09
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
VEON Ltd is a global provider of connectivity and internet services. The company provides more than 210 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. Currently, the company offers services to customers in 10 countries: Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Georgia. The reportable segments currently consist of the following seven segments: Russia; Pakistan; Algeria; Bangladesh; Ukraine; Uzbekistan; and HQ. The company provides services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz and Djezzy brands. The maximum revenue derives from Russia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV2.010B

Analyst Ratings

VEON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VEON (VEON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VEON's (VEON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VEON (VEON) stock?

A

The latest price target for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) was reported by B of A Securities on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.70 expecting VEON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VEON (VEON)?

A

The stock price for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) is $0.8944 last updated Today at 3:02:16 PM.

Q

Does VEON (VEON) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 5, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2020.

Q

When is VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) reporting earnings?

A

VEON’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is VEON (VEON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VEON.

Q

What sector and industry does VEON (VEON) operate in?

A

VEON is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.