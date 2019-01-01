QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Ensign Group provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, transitional and skilled services, and as of 2020, a real estate segment that is composed of properties owned by Ensign and leased to nursing and senior living operations. The services segment includes skilled nursing operations and assisted and independent living operations. The majority of revenue is generated by the services segment. Ensign also operates several urgent care clinics that provide care for minor injuries and illnesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9600.970 0.0100
REV698.330M693.142M-5.188M

Ensign Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ensign Group (ENSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ensign Group's (ENSG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ensign Group (ENSG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) was reported by RBC Capital on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting ENSG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.47% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ensign Group (ENSG)?

A

The stock price for Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) is $77.75 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ensign Group (ENSG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) reporting earnings?

A

Ensign Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Ensign Group (ENSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ensign Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ensign Group (ENSG) operate in?

A

Ensign Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.