Ensign Group provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, transitional and skilled services, and as of 2020, a real estate segment that is composed of properties owned by Ensign and leased to nursing and senior living operations. The services segment includes skilled nursing operations and assisted and independent living operations. The majority of revenue is generated by the services segment. Ensign also operates several urgent care clinics that provide care for minor injuries and illnesses.