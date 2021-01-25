Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. RENN Fund, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:RCG) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(AMEX:RCG) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 64.55% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $145.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.

(NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $145.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $898.49 on Monday, moving up 3.66%.

(NASDAQ:TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $898.49 on Monday, moving up 3.66%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.46.

(NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.46. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares broke to $195.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.18%.

(NASDAQ:PDD) shares broke to $195.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.18%. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares broke to $209.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE:LLY) shares broke to $209.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares broke to $469.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:AVGO) shares broke to $469.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.68. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.68. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $240.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $240.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares were up 3.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $189.35 for a change of up 3.08%.

(NASDAQ:ABNB) shares were up 3.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $189.35 for a change of up 3.08%. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.58. The stock was up 8.38% for the day.

(NYSE:PLTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.58. The stock was up 8.38% for the day. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $403.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.

(NYSE:TWLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $403.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $412.27.

(NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $412.27. Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.61. Shares traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE:PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.61. Shares traded up 1.46%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares were up 4.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.46.

(NASDAQ:BILI) shares were up 4.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.46. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shares hit $149.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:EA) shares hit $149.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,510.18. Shares traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE:CMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,510.18. Shares traded up 0.32%. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $292.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.19%.

(NYSE:TDOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $292.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.19%. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares set a new yearly high of $75.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

(NYSE:ALC) shares set a new yearly high of $75.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.16 on Monday morning, moving up 3.42%.

(NASDAQ:ZG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.16 on Monday morning, moving up 3.42%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.41 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.41 on Monday, moving up 0.79%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.00 on Monday morning, moving up 3.52%.

(NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.00 on Monday morning, moving up 3.52%. BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares hit $382.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:BGNE) shares hit $382.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.31 on Monday morning, moving up 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.31 on Monday morning, moving up 5.41%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.40.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.40. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit $224.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit $224.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.16%.

(NYSE:LEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.16%. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.96.

(NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.96. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.61. Shares traded down 0.92%.

(NYSE:UMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.61. Shares traded down 0.92%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new yearly high of $115.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new yearly high of $115.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to $287.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.33%.

(NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to $287.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.33%. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.99.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.99. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.97. Shares traded up 1.34%.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.97. Shares traded up 1.34%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $111.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $111.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares set a new yearly high of $274.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:WAT) shares set a new yearly high of $274.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.27 on Monday, moving up 2.98%.

(NASDAQ:DISCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.27 on Monday, moving up 2.98%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.79 with a daily change of up 18.68%.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.79 with a daily change of up 18.68%. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.82.

(NASDAQ:PTC) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.82. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares were up 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $223.95.

(NASDAQ:APPN) shares were up 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $223.95. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $114.00 with a daily change of up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $114.00 with a daily change of up 0.03%. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.23. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.

(NYSE:PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.23. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.55 on Monday, moving up 1.38%.

(NYSE:BAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.55 on Monday, moving up 1.38%. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.82.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.82. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.96.

(NYSE:SMG) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.96. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were up 2.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.95 for a change of up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were up 2.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.95 for a change of up 2.05%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly high of $58.52. The stock traded up 8.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly high of $58.52. The stock traded up 8.46% on the session. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.

(NASDAQ:FSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.35 on Monday morning, moving up 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:AAXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.35 on Monday morning, moving up 3.29%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.87.

(NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.87. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares broke to $139.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.

(NYSE:WSM) shares broke to $139.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%. Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%. Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.12 on Monday, moving up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:AMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.12 on Monday, moving up 0.64%. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday morning, moving up 30.81%.

(NYSE:BB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday morning, moving up 30.81%. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.33.

(NYSE:NRG) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.33. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were up 2.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.22.

(NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were up 2.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.22. Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Monday morning, moving up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:FLEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Monday morning, moving up 1.2%. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.91 on Monday, moving up 0.59%.

(NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.91 on Monday, moving up 0.59%. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.81. Shares traded up 6.0%.

(NYSE:MNSO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.81. Shares traded up 6.0%. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $279.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.58%.

(NYSE:PEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $279.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.58%. Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $345.39. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $345.39. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.03. The stock traded up 8.68% on the session.

(NYSE:ACI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.03. The stock traded up 8.68% on the session. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 9.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 9.13% on the session. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were down 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.03 for a change of down 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were down 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.03 for a change of down 1.09%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.04.

(NYSE:SITE) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.04. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.79. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.79. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.

(NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares hit $142.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NYSE:QTWO) shares hit $142.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.78. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:PII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.78. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.71.

(NYSE:BLD) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.71. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.

(NYSE:BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.88. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.88. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.88%.

(NYSE:BE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.88%. Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares were up 20.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.30.

(NYSE:CCIV) shares were up 20.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.30. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.74%.

(NASDAQ:DCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.74%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.61. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.61. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares hit a yearly high of $43.21. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

(NYSE:AZEK) shares hit a yearly high of $43.21. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.

(NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.79.

(NYSE:MSA) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.79. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.75%.

(NYSE:NEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.75%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares hit $71.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.05%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares hit $71.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.05%. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.01 Monday. The stock was up 39.84% for the day.

(NYSE:GME) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.01 Monday. The stock was up 39.84% for the day. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.00. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.00. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were up 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.44.

(NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were up 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.44. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40.

(NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.89.

(NYSE:LSI) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.89. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.18.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.18. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:MDLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) shares were up 1.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.08.

(NYSE:SAIC) shares were up 1.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.08. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $188.76.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $188.76. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock hit a yearly high price of $239.82. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HELE) stock hit a yearly high price of $239.82. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.89. The stock traded up 21.21% on the session.

(NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.89. The stock traded up 21.21% on the session. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.77. Shares traded up 0.5%.

(NYSE:BYD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.77. Shares traded up 0.5%. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%.

(NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%. Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.25 on Monday, moving up 4.46%.

(NASDAQ:LESL) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.25 on Monday, moving up 4.46%. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.49.

(NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.49. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.39 Monday. The stock was up 7.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.39 Monday. The stock was up 7.97% for the day. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit $205.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.

(NYSE:PRLB) shares hit $205.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:SMTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.51%.

(NASDAQ:AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.51%. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares were up 0.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.36.

(NASDAQ:NARI) shares were up 0.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.36. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.19%.

(NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.19%. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.55.

(NASDAQ:GTLS) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.55. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $121.78 with a daily change of up 11.09%.

(NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $121.78 with a daily change of up 11.09%. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.89%.

(NASDAQ:UPST) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.89%. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.52 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

(NYSE:FL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.52 with a daily change of up 1.66%. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.74 Monday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QLYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.74 Monday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE:NEWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a yearly high of $93.11. The stock traded up 17.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a yearly high of $93.11. The stock traded up 17.75% on the session. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.09 on Monday, moving up 2.97%.

(NASDAQ:CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.09 on Monday, moving up 2.97%. Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.86.

(NYSE:SHAK) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.86. Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.27. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.27. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.75 Monday. The stock was up 28.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BBBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.75 Monday. The stock was up 28.53% for the day. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.39 on Monday morning, moving up 8.28%.

(NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.39 on Monday morning, moving up 8.28%. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.33 on Monday, moving up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:CCXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.33 on Monday, moving up 2.07%. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.

(NYSE:LPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%. Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares were up 1.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.18 for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE:GTES) shares were up 1.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.18 for a change of up 1.76%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares broke to $92.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:STAA) shares broke to $92.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.39. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.

(NYSE:KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.39. The stock was up 2.5% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.46.

(NYSE:AEO) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.46. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares broke to $107.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.05%.

(NASDAQ:REGI) shares broke to $107.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.05%. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.91%.

(NYSE:ENS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.91%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.95%.

(NYSE:SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.95%. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.81. Shares traded up 1.4%.

(NYSE:TMHC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.81. Shares traded up 1.4%. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.49. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.49. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.90 Monday. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.90 Monday. The stock was up 2.9% for the day. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.37. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

(NYSE:MDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.37. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.8%.

(NASDAQ:NIU) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.8%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $69.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $69.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%. Foley Trasimene (NYSE:BFT) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.56.

(NYSE:BFT) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.56. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.26. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.26. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00.

(NYSE:AB) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.63. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.63. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded up 30.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BNGO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded up 30.61% on the session. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.88%. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $32.86. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $32.86. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.46.

(NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.46. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.08. The stock traded up 23.66% on the session.

(NYSE:YALA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.08. The stock traded up 23.66% on the session. Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Monday, moving up 3.16%.

(NASDAQ:NNOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Monday, moving up 3.16%. Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.48.

(NYSE:NOAH) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.48. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 4.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.37 for a change of up 4.01%.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 4.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.37 for a change of up 4.01%. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.79%.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.79%. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares were up 4.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.54.

(NYSE:EAT) shares were up 4.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.54. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.88%.

(NASDAQ:NNDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.88%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $82.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $82.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.69 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%.

(NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.69 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.31.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.31. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares broke to $29.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.

(NYSE:ELY) shares broke to $29.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.43. The stock was up 6.04% for the day.

(NYSE:MAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.43. The stock was up 6.04% for the day. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.

(NYSE:TPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%. Medifast (NYSE:MED) stock set a new 52-week high of $233.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%.

(NYSE:MED) stock set a new 52-week high of $233.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:MDRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%. Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares broke to $37.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%.

(NYSE:RVLV) shares broke to $37.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.38. The stock traded up 5.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.38. The stock traded up 5.01% on the session. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%.

(NASDAQ:PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%. ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:ODP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE:TROX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares set a new yearly high of $20.50 this morning. The stock was up 28.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AUPH) shares set a new yearly high of $20.50 this morning. The stock was up 28.06% on the session. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) shares hit $153.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.34%.

(NASDAQ:LGND) shares hit $153.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.34%. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.57. The stock traded up 14.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.57. The stock traded up 14.1% on the session. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:EAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%. Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.74. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.74. The stock was up 2.76% for the day. AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 11.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 11.81% on the session. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.09%.

(NASDAQ:SSYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.09%. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $76.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $76.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%. B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.23 this morning. The stock was up 12.48% on the session.

(NYSE:BGS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.23 this morning. The stock was up 12.48% on the session. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.41. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.41. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.98 with a daily change of up 4.58%.

(NASDAQ:FLWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.98 with a daily change of up 4.58%. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit $21.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.9%.

(NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit $21.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.9%. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.97 with a daily change of up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.97 with a daily change of up 3.12%. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Monday, moving up 6.49%.

(NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Monday, moving up 6.49%. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.4%. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.07.

(NYSE:AVYA) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.07. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.

(NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 18.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 18.46% on the session. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares were up 8.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.02.

(NYSE:DDS) shares were up 8.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.02. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares hit a yearly high of $25.72. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

(NYSE:BTT) shares hit a yearly high of $25.72. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Foley Trasimene (NYSE:WPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.98%.

(NYSE:WPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.98%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 4.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.30 for a change of up 4.54%.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 4.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.30 for a change of up 4.54%. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.51. Shares traded up 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.51. Shares traded up 0.35%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Monday. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.

(NYSE:BOOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Monday. The stock was up 4.14% for the day. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.82.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.82. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.75 on Monday, moving up 2.54%.

(NYSE:CCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.75 on Monday, moving up 2.54%. At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.60. Shares traded up 7.22%.

(NYSE:HOME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.60. Shares traded up 7.22%. Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.90 on Monday morning, moving up 3.19%.

(NYSE:BKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.90 on Monday morning, moving up 3.19%. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.44 on Monday, moving up 2.76%.

(NYSE:KEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.44 on Monday, moving up 2.76%. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:SASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%. Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

(NYSE:BALY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.26 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.

(NYSE:EVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.26 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $73.19. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $73.19. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.84.

(NYSE:ANF) shares were up 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.84. United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 14.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.01.

(NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 14.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.01. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.40. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

(NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.40. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.18 on Monday, moving up 0.27%.

(NYSE:MMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.18 on Monday, moving up 0.27%. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $96.09. Shares traded up 9.24%.

(NYSE:HY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $96.09. Shares traded up 9.24%. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares broke to $54.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.

(NYSE:MHO) shares broke to $54.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.85 on Monday morning, moving up 7.17%.

(NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.85 on Monday morning, moving up 7.17%. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Monday, moving up 0.51%. Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.07 with a daily change of up 1.89%.

(NYSE:VCRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.07 with a daily change of up 1.89%. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 13.93% for the day.

(NYSE:PACK) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 13.93% for the day. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.55.

(NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.55. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares set a new yearly high of $72.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KRYS) shares set a new yearly high of $72.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.

(NASDAQ:VERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:ACLS) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 1.65%. Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.44. Shares traded up 5.79%.

(NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.44. Shares traded up 5.79%. Reinvent Technology (NYSE:RTP) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:RTP) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.71%. Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.41 Monday. The stock was up 14.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GOGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.41 Monday. The stock was up 14.91% for the day. SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares broke to $13.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:STKL) shares broke to $13.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.18%.

(NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.18%. Apollo Strategic Growth (NYSE:APSG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.39. Shares traded up 3.76%.

(NYSE:APSG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.39. Shares traded up 3.76%. Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) shares hit $11.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.75%.

(NYSE:CRHC) shares hit $11.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.75%. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Monday, moving up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:SHYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Monday, moving up 0.03%. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.00 with a daily change of up 14.72%.

(NASDAQ:YI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.00 with a daily change of up 14.72%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares broke to $46.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.46%.

(NASDAQ:AGYS) shares broke to $46.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.46%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit $21.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit $21.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.02 on Monday, moving up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:SIBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.02 on Monday, moving up 1.38%. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Monday morning, moving up 2.87%.

(NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Monday morning, moving up 2.87%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.18.

(NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.18. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.36 for a change of up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.36 for a change of up 1.7%. VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) shares were up 7.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.30 for a change of up 7.04%.

(NYSE:VGAC) shares were up 7.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.30 for a change of up 7.04%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.27. The stock was up 5.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.27. The stock was up 5.92% for the day. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.65 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.

(AMEX:CLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.65 on Monday, moving up 0.44%. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.68 Monday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MGPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.68 Monday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares broke to $35.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares broke to $35.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.70 for a change of up 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:CDMO) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.70 for a change of up 1.68%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday, moving up 1.7%.

(NYSE:TDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday, moving up 1.7%. TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session. E.Merge Technology (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:ETAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a yearly high of $58.29. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a yearly high of $58.29. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:UEIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.33%. Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.48. Shares traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:VYGG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.48. Shares traded up 1.43%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.51 with a daily change of down 0.05%.

(NYSE:NIE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.51 with a daily change of down 0.05%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.11%. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.44%.

(NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.44%. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.95. The stock was up 7.87% for the day.

(NYSE:TREB) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.95. The stock was up 7.87% for the day. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.60.

(NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.60. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:ATRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%. Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.00.

(NYSE:HZAC) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.00. Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.93. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.93. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session. Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.27 Monday. The stock was up 10.79% for the day.

(NYSE:TCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.27 Monday. The stock was up 10.79% for the day. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.38. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.38. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Monday, moving up 8.22%.

(NASDAQ:SLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Monday, moving up 8.22%. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.50. Shares traded up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:CHUY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.50. Shares traded up 0.2%. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:MWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85.

(NASDAQ:AQB) shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85. AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday, moving up 6.01%.

(NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday, moving up 6.01%. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.6%.

(NASDAQ:GILT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.6%. Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.83. The stock was up 6.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AKTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.83. The stock was up 6.18% for the day. Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.05. Shares traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:CSV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.05. Shares traded up 0.17%. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.50.

(NYSE:BZH) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.63 with a daily change of up 1.93%.

(NYSE:HVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.63 with a daily change of up 1.93%. Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:WLDN) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.61 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.

(NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.61 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.8%.

(NASDAQ:FTHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.8%. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ:BTAQU) shares hit $13.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:BTAQU) shares hit $13.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) shares broke to $13.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:SNPR) shares broke to $13.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.25. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.

(NYSE:IMPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.25. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.1%.

(NASDAQ:SUNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.1%. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares broke to $13.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.49%.

(NASDAQ:VUZI) shares broke to $13.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.49%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session. Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares broke to $11.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:SVAC) shares broke to $11.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%. ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.95%.

(NYSE:IACA) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.95%. Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.18 with a daily change of up 12.2%.

(NASDAQ:KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.18 with a daily change of up 12.2%. Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares were up 6.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50.

(NYSE:PDAC) shares were up 6.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.44 on Monday morning, moving up 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:RADA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.44 on Monday morning, moving up 2.85%. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday. The stock was up 9.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:XONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday. The stock was up 9.05% for the day. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $12.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.

(AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $12.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.04. The stock traded up 7.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.04. The stock traded up 7.54% on the session. Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.66%.

(NASDAQ:CLFD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.66%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.23.

(NYSE:RMT) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.23. Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.75.

(NYSE:MLR) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.75. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.69. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.69. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were up 20.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.59.

(NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were up 20.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.59. East Res Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.73. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ERES) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.73. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.99. The stock traded up 41.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.99. The stock traded up 41.47% on the session. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.48.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.48. Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.40 with a daily change of up 10.94%.

(AMEX:KLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.40 with a daily change of up 10.94%. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.78. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CAMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.78. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares were up 10.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.09.

(NASDAQ:IMMR) shares were up 10.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.09. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.

(AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Monday, moving up 0.49%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.20. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.20. The stock was down 3.81% for the day. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%. OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 16.56% on the session.

(AMEX:OCX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 16.56% on the session. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.86 on Monday, moving up 19.97%.

(NASDAQ:CLXT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.86 on Monday, moving up 19.97%. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:ICAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 0.89%. ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 5.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STWO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 5.29% on the session. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.73. Shares traded up 5.4%.

(NYSE:BW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.73. Shares traded up 5.4%. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.40 on Monday morning, moving up 43.2%.

(NASDAQ:OEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.40 on Monday morning, moving up 43.2%. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares were up 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.67.

(NYSE:FPI) shares were up 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.67. Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.65.

(NASDAQ:SV) shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.65. Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.21. Shares traded down 3.2%.

(NASDAQ:MBIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.21. Shares traded down 3.2%. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.95 Monday. The stock was up 11.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.95 Monday. The stock was up 11.17% for the day. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares broke to $27.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.03%.

(NASDAQ:POLA) shares broke to $27.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.03%. IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares hit $6.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 36.31%.

(NASDAQ:IZEA) shares hit $6.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 36.31%. Lionheart Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LCAP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. NavSight Holdings (NYSE:NSH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE:NSH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded up 1.14%. One (NYSE:AONE) shares broke to $11.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.

(NYSE:AONE) shares broke to $11.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.33 with a daily change of up 3.75%.

(NASDAQ:SSSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.33 with a daily change of up 3.75%. SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 21.12%.

(NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 21.12%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.00. The stock was up 5.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.00. The stock was up 5.52% for the day. LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:LYTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.

(NYSE:NXQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 0.51%. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.51. The stock traded up 17.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.51. The stock traded up 17.78% on the session. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares were up 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.81.

(NASDAQ:FLXS) shares were up 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.81. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares hit $3.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.23%.

(NYSE:EVC) shares hit $3.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.23%. Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG) shares hit $10.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:RCHG) shares hit $10.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%. Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares were up 15.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.87.

(NASDAQ:RCKY) shares were up 15.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.87. CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares were up 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.29.

(NASDAQ:CMCT) shares were up 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.29. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of up 5.24%.

(NASDAQ:BSET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of up 5.24%. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.11. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.11. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.

(NYSE:DFNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.84. The stock traded up 8.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SESN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.84. The stock traded up 8.48% on the session. NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:NHIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.90. Shares traded up 7.34%.

(NASDAQ:DRIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.90. Shares traded up 7.34%. eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.15. The stock was up 9.65% for the day.

(AMEX:EMAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.15. The stock was up 9.65% for the day. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares were up 15.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.64.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares were up 15.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.64. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.21%.

(NASDAQ:OPTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.21%. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.94%.

(AMEX:ECF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.94%. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Monday, moving up 0.4%.

(AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Monday, moving up 0.4%. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.

(NASDAQ:LAZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%. Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.20 with a daily change of up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:ROCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.20 with a daily change of up 1.32%. Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.97. The stock traded up 14.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TRCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.97. The stock traded up 14.85% on the session. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving up 22.65%.

(NASDAQ:BWEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving up 22.65%. IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.82.

(NASDAQ:IIN) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.82. ComSovereign Holding Corp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:COMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.96 on Monday morning, moving up 10.0%.

(NASDAQ:COMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.96 on Monday morning, moving up 10.0%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.

(NASDAQ:IEC) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.37 with a daily change of up 12.95%.

(NASDAQ:ORMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.37 with a daily change of up 12.95%. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 64.55%.

(NASDAQ:AMTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 64.55%. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.65. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:RNET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.65. Shares traded up 0.54%. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.96. The stock was up 7.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.96. The stock was up 7.58% for the day. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.93. Shares traded up 9.35%.

(NASDAQ:SEEL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.93. Shares traded up 9.35%. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.38. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.38. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:OCUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $11.50. The stock traded up 21.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $11.50. The stock traded up 21.43% on the session. voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares were up 5.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.90.

(NASDAQ:VJET) shares were up 5.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.90. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares hit $4.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.47%.

(NASDAQ:ATNF) shares hit $4.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.47%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were up 5.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85 for a change of up 5.82%.

(NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were up 5.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85 for a change of up 5.82%. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%.

(NASDAQ:RNWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.85 on Monday, moving up 8.58%.

(NASDAQ:NDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.85 on Monday, moving up 8.58%. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 8.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90.

(AMEX:INTT) shares were up 8.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.43 this morning. The stock was up 16.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KMPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.43 this morning. The stock was up 16.28% on the session. GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. AMCON Distributing Company Common Stock (AMEX:DIT) shares were up 8.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.65.

(AMEX:DIT) shares were up 8.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.65. Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.

(AMEX:UFAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.50 Monday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.50 Monday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.65. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DXYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.65. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares were up 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.29.

(NASDAQ:YTEN) shares were up 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.29. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.53%.

(NASDAQ:IPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.53%. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.94 on Monday morning, moving down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.94 on Monday morning, moving down 0.35%. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.19. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KTRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.19. The stock was up 4.31% for the day. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:ESEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%. GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Monday. The stock was up 15.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GIGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Monday. The stock was up 15.27% for the day. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 5.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08.

(NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 5.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.14. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VRME) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.14. The stock was up 3.08% for the day. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.60 Monday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.60 Monday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares hit $6.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.45%.

(NASDAQ:LLIT) shares hit $6.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.45%. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session. RENN Fund, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:RCG) shares hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.