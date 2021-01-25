Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- RENN Fund, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:RCG) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 64.55% to reach its new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $145.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $898.49 on Monday, moving up 3.66%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.46.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares broke to $195.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.18%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares broke to $209.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares broke to $469.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.68. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $240.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares were up 3.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $189.35 for a change of up 3.08%.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.58. The stock was up 8.38% for the day.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $403.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $412.27.
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.61. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares were up 4.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.46.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shares hit $149.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,510.18. Shares traded up 0.32%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $292.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.19%.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares set a new yearly high of $75.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.16 on Monday morning, moving up 3.42%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.41 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.00 on Monday morning, moving up 3.52%.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares hit $382.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.31 on Monday morning, moving up 5.41%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.40.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit $224.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.16%.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.96.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.61. Shares traded down 0.92%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new yearly high of $115.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to $287.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.33%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.99.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.97. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $111.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares set a new yearly high of $274.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.27 on Monday, moving up 2.98%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.79 with a daily change of up 18.68%.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.82.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares were up 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $223.95.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $114.00 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.23. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.55 on Monday, moving up 1.38%.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.82.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.96.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were up 2.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.95 for a change of up 2.05%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly high of $58.52. The stock traded up 8.46% on the session.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.35 on Monday morning, moving up 3.29%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.87.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares broke to $139.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.12 on Monday, moving up 0.64%.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday morning, moving up 30.81%.
- NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.33.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were up 2.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.22.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Monday morning, moving up 1.2%.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.91 on Monday, moving up 0.59%.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.81. Shares traded up 6.0%.
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $279.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.58%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $345.39. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.03. The stock traded up 8.68% on the session.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 9.13% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were down 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.03 for a change of down 1.09%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.04.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.79. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares hit $142.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.78. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.71.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.88. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.88%.
- Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares were up 20.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.30.
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.74%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.61. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares hit a yearly high of $43.21. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.79.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.75%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares hit $71.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.05%.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.01 Monday. The stock was up 39.84% for the day.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.00. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were up 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.44.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40.
- Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.89.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.18.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) shares were up 1.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.08.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $188.76.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock hit a yearly high price of $239.82. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.89. The stock traded up 21.21% on the session.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.77. Shares traded up 0.5%.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.25 on Monday, moving up 4.46%.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.49.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.39 Monday. The stock was up 7.97% for the day.
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit $205.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
- Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.51%.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares were up 0.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.36.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.19%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.55.
- National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $121.78 with a daily change of up 11.09%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.89%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.52 with a daily change of up 1.66%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.74 Monday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a yearly high of $93.11. The stock traded up 17.75% on the session.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.09 on Monday, moving up 2.97%.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.86.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.27. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.75 Monday. The stock was up 28.53% for the day.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.39 on Monday morning, moving up 8.28%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.33 on Monday, moving up 2.07%.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares were up 1.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.18 for a change of up 1.76%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares broke to $92.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.39. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.46.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares broke to $107.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.05%.
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.91%.
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.95%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.81. Shares traded up 1.4%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.49. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.90 Monday. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.37. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.8%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $69.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.
- Foley Trasimene (NYSE:BFT) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.56.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.26. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.63. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded up 30.61% on the session.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.88%.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $32.86. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.46.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.08. The stock traded up 23.66% on the session.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Monday, moving up 3.16%.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.48.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 4.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.37 for a change of up 4.01%.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.79%.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares were up 4.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.54.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.88%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $82.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.69 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.31.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares broke to $29.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.43. The stock was up 6.04% for the day.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) stock set a new 52-week high of $233.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares broke to $37.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.38. The stock traded up 5.01% on the session.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares set a new yearly high of $20.50 this morning. The stock was up 28.06% on the session.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) shares hit $153.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.34%.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.57. The stock traded up 14.1% on the session.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%.
- Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.74. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 11.81% on the session.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.09%.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $76.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.23 this morning. The stock was up 12.48% on the session.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.41. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.98 with a daily change of up 4.58%.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit $21.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.9%.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.97 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Monday, moving up 6.49%.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.07.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 18.46% on the session.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares were up 8.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.02.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares hit a yearly high of $25.72. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Foley Trasimene (NYSE:WPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.98%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 4.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.30 for a change of up 4.54%.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.51. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Monday. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.82.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.75 on Monday, moving up 2.54%.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.60. Shares traded up 7.22%.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.90 on Monday morning, moving up 3.19%.
- Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.44 on Monday, moving up 2.76%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.26 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $73.19. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.84.
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 14.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.01.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.40. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.18 on Monday, moving up 0.27%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $96.09. Shares traded up 9.24%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares broke to $54.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.85 on Monday morning, moving up 7.17%.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.07 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 13.93% for the day.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.55.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares set a new yearly high of $72.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 1.65%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.44. Shares traded up 5.79%.
- Reinvent Technology (NYSE:RTP) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.71%.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.41 Monday. The stock was up 14.91% for the day.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares broke to $13.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.18%.
- Apollo Strategic Growth (NYSE:APSG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.39. Shares traded up 3.76%.
- Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) shares hit $11.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.75%.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Monday, moving up 0.03%.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.00 with a daily change of up 14.72%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares broke to $46.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.46%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit $21.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.02 on Monday, moving up 1.38%.
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Monday morning, moving up 2.87%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.18.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.36 for a change of up 1.7%.
- VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) shares were up 7.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.30 for a change of up 7.04%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.27. The stock was up 5.92% for the day.
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.65 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.68 Monday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares broke to $35.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.70 for a change of up 1.68%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday, moving up 1.7%.
- TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
- E.Merge Technology (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a yearly high of $58.29. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.33%.
- Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.48. Shares traded up 1.43%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.51 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.44%.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
- Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.95. The stock was up 7.87% for the day.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.60.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%.
- Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.00.
- Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.93. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.27 Monday. The stock was up 10.79% for the day.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.38. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Monday, moving up 8.22%.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.50. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday, moving up 6.01%.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.6%.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.83. The stock was up 6.18% for the day.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.05. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.50.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.63 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.61 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.8%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ:BTAQU) shares hit $13.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) shares broke to $13.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.25. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.1%.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares broke to $13.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.49%.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
- Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares broke to $11.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.
- ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.95%.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.18 with a daily change of up 12.2%.
- Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares were up 6.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.44 on Monday morning, moving up 2.85%.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday. The stock was up 9.05% for the day.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $12.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.04. The stock traded up 7.54% on the session.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.66%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.23.
- Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.75.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.69. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were up 20.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.59.
- East Res Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.73. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.99. The stock traded up 41.47% on the session.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.48.
- Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.40 with a daily change of up 10.94%.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.78. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares were up 10.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.09.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.20. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%.
- OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 16.56% on the session.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.86 on Monday, moving up 19.97%.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
- ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded up 5.29% on the session.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.73. Shares traded up 5.4%.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.40 on Monday morning, moving up 43.2%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares were up 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.67.
- Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.65.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.21. Shares traded down 3.2%.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.95 Monday. The stock was up 11.17% for the day.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares broke to $27.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.03%.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares hit $6.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 36.31%.
- Lionheart Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- NavSight Holdings (NYSE:NSH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded up 1.14%.
- One (NYSE:AONE) shares broke to $11.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.33 with a daily change of up 3.75%.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 21.12%.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.00. The stock was up 5.52% for the day.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.
- Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.51. The stock traded up 17.78% on the session.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares were up 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.81.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares hit $3.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.23%.
- Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG) shares hit $10.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares were up 15.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.87.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares were up 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.29.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of up 5.24%.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.11. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
- LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.84. The stock traded up 8.48% on the session.
- NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.90. Shares traded up 7.34%.
- eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.15. The stock was up 9.65% for the day.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares were up 15.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.64.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.21%.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.94%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Monday, moving up 0.4%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.20 with a daily change of up 1.32%.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.97. The stock traded up 14.85% on the session.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving up 22.65%.
- IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.82.
- ComSovereign Holding Corp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:COMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.96 on Monday morning, moving up 10.0%.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.37 with a daily change of up 12.95%.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 64.55%.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.65. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.96. The stock was up 7.58% for the day.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.93. Shares traded up 9.35%.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.38. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $11.50. The stock traded up 21.43% on the session.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares were up 5.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.90.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares hit $4.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.47%.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were up 5.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85 for a change of up 5.82%.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.85 on Monday, moving up 8.58%.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 8.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.43 this morning. The stock was up 16.28% on the session.
- GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- AMCON Distributing Company Common Stock (AMEX:DIT) shares were up 8.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.65.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.50 Monday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.65. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares were up 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.29.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.53%.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.94 on Monday morning, moving down 0.35%.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.19. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Monday. The stock was up 15.27% for the day.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 5.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.14. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.60 Monday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares hit $6.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.45%.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.
- RENN Fund, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:RCG) shares hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
