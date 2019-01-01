|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Broadwind’s space includes: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI).
The latest price target for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) was reported by Roth Capital on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BWEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 354.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) is $1.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Broadwind.
Broadwind’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Broadwind.
Broadwind is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.