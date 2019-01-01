QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/277.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.52 - 9.01
Mkt Cap
34.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.33
EPS
-0.11
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 2:55PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Broadwind Inc provides technologically value products to energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States of America. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt wind turbines; Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications; Industrial Solutions segment which provides contract manufacturing services throughout the U.S. and in foreign countries, primarily supporting the natural gas turbine power generation market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadwind Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadwind (BWEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadwind's (BWEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Broadwind (BWEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) was reported by Roth Capital on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BWEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 354.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadwind (BWEN)?

A

The stock price for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) is $1.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadwind (BWEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broadwind.

Q

When is Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reporting earnings?

A

Broadwind’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Broadwind (BWEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadwind.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadwind (BWEN) operate in?

A

Broadwind is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.