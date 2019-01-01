QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Agilysys Inc develops industry-specific technology solutions to help manage businesses. The firm offers technological solutions to control business operations, including property management, point-of-sale, dining reservations, inventory and procurement, analytics, labor management, self-service, and document management. It serves four major market sectors: gaming; hotels, resorts and cruise, foodservice management, stadia and healthcare. The majority of the revenues are generated through contract support, maintenance and subscription services it provides. Agilysys operates its business throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, with corporate services located in Georgia, US and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.190 0.0400
REV41.110M39.460M-1.650M

Agilysys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agilysys (AGYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agilysys's (AGYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agilysys (AGYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) was reported by Maxim Group on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AGYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agilysys (AGYS)?

A

The stock price for Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) is $39.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agilysys (AGYS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2009 to stockholders of record on July 16, 2009.

Q

When is Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reporting earnings?

A

Agilysys’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Agilysys (AGYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agilysys.

Q

What sector and industry does Agilysys (AGYS) operate in?

A

Agilysys is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.