Agilysys Inc develops industry-specific technology solutions to help manage businesses. The firm offers technological solutions to control business operations, including property management, point-of-sale, dining reservations, inventory and procurement, analytics, labor management, self-service, and document management. It serves four major market sectors: gaming; hotels, resorts and cruise, foodservice management, stadia and healthcare. The majority of the revenues are generated through contract support, maintenance and subscription services it provides. Agilysys operates its business throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, with corporate services located in Georgia, US and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.