|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.520
|-1.390
|-0.8700
|REV
|1.190B
|1.297B
|107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GameStop’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) and Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY).
The latest price target for GameStop (NYSE: GME) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting GME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -79.98% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GameStop (NYSE: GME) is $114.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2019.
GameStop’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GameStop.
GameStop is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.