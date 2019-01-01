QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
114.28 - 123.36
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40 - 348.5
Mkt Cap
8.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
121.22
P/E
-
EPS
-1.39
Shares
76.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:12AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au, and www.micromania.fr. The company has two main business segments: Video game brands and Technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520-1.390 -0.8700
REV1.190B1.297B107.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GameStop Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GameStop (GME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GameStop's (GME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GameStop (GME) stock?

A

The latest price target for GameStop (NYSE: GME) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting GME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -79.98% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GameStop (GME)?

A

The stock price for GameStop (NYSE: GME) is $114.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GameStop (GME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2019.

Q

When is GameStop (NYSE:GME) reporting earnings?

A

GameStop’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is GameStop (GME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GameStop.

Q

What sector and industry does GameStop (GME) operate in?

A

GameStop is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.