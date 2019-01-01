QQQ
Taylor Morrison Home is an American residential construction company that builds single-family homes and communities throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Taylor Morrison also reports via a mortgage operations segment that provides financing services for its homebuyers. It constructs various types of single-family homes, from entry-level to luxury move-up homes, as well as active adult communities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its construction projects, with the West and central operating regions leading the way.

Taylor Morrison Home Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taylor Morrison Home's (TMHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taylor Morrison Home.

Q

What is the target price for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) was reported by Barclays on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting TMHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)?

A

The stock price for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) is $28.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taylor Morrison Home.

Q

When is Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) reporting earnings?

A

Taylor Morrison Home’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taylor Morrison Home.

Q

What sector and industry does Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) operate in?

A

Taylor Morrison Home is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.