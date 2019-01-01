Taylor Morrison Home is an American residential construction company that builds single-family homes and communities throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Taylor Morrison also reports via a mortgage operations segment that provides financing services for its homebuyers. It constructs various types of single-family homes, from entry-level to luxury move-up homes, as well as active adult communities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its construction projects, with the West and central operating regions leading the way.