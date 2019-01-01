QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
National Beverage is one of the top 10 non-alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S. Its portfolio skews toward functional drinks (that is those purporting to offer health benefits) and is anchored by the popular LaCroix sparkling water trademark. Other offerings include Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo. The firm controls most of its production and distribution apparatus, with very little outsourcing. In terms of go-to-market, it uses warehouse distribution for big-box retailers, direct-store-delivery for convenience stores and other small outlets, and food-service distributors for the food-service channel (schools, hospitals, restaurants). It is controlled by chairman and CEO Nick Caporella, who owns over 73% of the common stock.

National Beverage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy National Beverage (FIZZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Beverage's (FIZZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Beverage (FIZZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting FIZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Beverage (FIZZ)?

A

The stock price for National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is $40.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Beverage (FIZZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reporting earnings?

A

National Beverage’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is National Beverage (FIZZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does National Beverage (FIZZ) operate in?

A

National Beverage is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.