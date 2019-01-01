|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.120
|2.130
|0.0100
|REV
|25.290B
|24.804B
|-486.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Johnson & Johnson’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
The latest price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting JNJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is $161.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Johnson & Johnson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Johnson & Johnson.
Johnson & Johnson is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.