Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/7.9M
Div / Yield
4.24/2.63%
52 Wk
151.47 - 179.92
Mkt Cap
423.9B
Payout Ratio
53.65
Open
-
P/E
20.64
EPS
1.8
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total sales are generated in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1202.130 0.0100
REV25.290B24.804B-486.000M

Johnson & Johnson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting JNJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)?

A

The stock price for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is $161.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson & Johnson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson & Johnson.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) operate in?

A

Johnson & Johnson is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.