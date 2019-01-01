QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Kenon Holdings Ltd is a holding company that operates dynamic, primarily growth-oriented, businesses. The company's operating segments include OPC; Quantum and ZIM. It generates maximum revenue from the OPC segment. OPC operates in the Israeli electricity generation sector, including the initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.450
REV133.000M

Analyst Ratings

Kenon Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kenon Hldgs (KEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kenon Hldgs's (KEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kenon Hldgs (KEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting KEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kenon Hldgs (KEN)?

A

The stock price for Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) is $54.585 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kenon Hldgs (KEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kenon Hldgs.

Q

When is Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) reporting earnings?

A

Kenon Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Kenon Hldgs (KEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kenon Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kenon Hldgs (KEN) operate in?

A

Kenon Hldgs is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.