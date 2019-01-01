Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings retailer. Dillard's stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segment that is Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generate maximum revenue for the company.