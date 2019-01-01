QQQ
Range
220.68 - 238.97
Vol / Avg.
251.6K/278.3K
Div / Yield
0.8/0.34%
52 Wk
76.06 - 416.71
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
2.27
Open
238.97
P/E
8.13
EPS
9.81
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings retailer. Dillard's stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segment that is Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generate maximum revenue for the company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS16.610
REV2.153B

Analyst Ratings

Dillard's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dillard's (DDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dillard's's (DDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dillard's (DDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting DDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.96% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dillard's (DDS)?

A

The stock price for Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) is $231.17 last updated Today at 6:23:14 PM.

Q

Does Dillard's (DDS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) reporting earnings?

A

Dillard's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Dillard's (DDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dillard's.

Q

What sector and industry does Dillard's (DDS) operate in?

A

Dillard's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.