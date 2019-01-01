QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Ideal Power Inc is engaged in the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches. The firm is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switchable to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors.

Ideal Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ideal Power (IPWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ideal Power's (IPWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ideal Power (IPWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) was reported by Benchmark on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting IPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ideal Power (IPWR)?

A

The stock price for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is $8.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ideal Power (IPWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ideal Power.

Q

When is Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) reporting earnings?

A

Ideal Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Ideal Power (IPWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ideal Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Ideal Power (IPWR) operate in?

A

Ideal Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.