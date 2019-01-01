|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ideal Power’s space includes: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC), Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN).
The latest price target for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) was reported by Benchmark on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting IPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is $8.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ideal Power.
Ideal Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ideal Power.
Ideal Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.