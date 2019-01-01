QQQ
Range
5.13 - 5.53
Vol / Avg.
668.2K/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.54 - 32.43
Mkt Cap
342M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
63.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Vuzix Corp is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds over 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV3.970M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vuzix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vuzix (VUZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vuzix's (VUZI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vuzix (VUZI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) was reported by Dawson James on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VUZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 179.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vuzix (VUZI)?

A

The stock price for Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) is $5.375 last updated Today at 4:14:06 PM.

Q

Does Vuzix (VUZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vuzix.

Q

When is Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reporting earnings?

A

Vuzix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Vuzix (VUZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vuzix.

Q

What sector and industry does Vuzix (VUZI) operate in?

A

Vuzix is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.