Amcon Distributing Co is engaged in the wholesale and retail distribution of consumer products such as cigarettes, tobacco, confectionery, health food, and others. It operates in two segments: Wholesale distribution segment distributing consumer products to the retail outlets including convenience stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, drug stores, and tobacco shops in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States; and the Retail health food segment is a specialty retailer of natural/organic groceries and dietary supplements throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company earns a vast majority of the revenue from the Wholesale distribution segment.