Amcon Distributing Co is engaged in the wholesale and retail distribution of consumer products such as cigarettes, tobacco, confectionery, health food, and others. It operates in two segments: Wholesale distribution segment distributing consumer products to the retail outlets including convenience stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, drug stores, and tobacco shops in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States; and the Retail health food segment is a specialty retailer of natural/organic groceries and dietary supplements throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company earns a vast majority of the revenue from the Wholesale distribution segment.

Amcon Distributing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amcon Distributing (DIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amcon Distributing (AMEX: DIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amcon Distributing's (DIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amcon Distributing.

Q

What is the target price for Amcon Distributing (DIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amcon Distributing

Q

Current Stock Price for Amcon Distributing (DIT)?

A

The stock price for Amcon Distributing (AMEX: DIT) is $157.75 last updated Today at 2:52:07 PM.

Q

Does Amcon Distributing (DIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) reporting earnings?

A

Amcon Distributing’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Amcon Distributing (DIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amcon Distributing.

Q

What sector and industry does Amcon Distributing (DIT) operate in?

A

Amcon Distributing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.