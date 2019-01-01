QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.81 - 34.9
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/989.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.36 - 56.4
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.03
P/E
11.75
EPS
1.53
Shares
140.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 2:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:53PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:04PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.420 0.0100
REV100.320M102.003M1.683M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Halozyme Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Halozyme Therapeutics's (HALO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting HALO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.90% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)?

A

The stock price for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) is $33.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Q

When is Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reporting earnings?

A

Halozyme Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) operate in?

A

Halozyme Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.