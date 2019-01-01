QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.02 - 10.32
Vol / Avg.
44.8K/77.6K
Div / Yield
0.52/5.06%
52 Wk
10.27 - 15.92
Mkt Cap
135.3M
Payout Ratio
46.18
Open
10.26
P/E
3.57
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd operate as a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The company invests in convertible and equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as healthcare, financial services, computer software and services, energy and utilities, real estate investment trusts, semiconductors, telecommunications, business services, food and beverage, consumer products, transportation, consumer services, cable and satellite, computer hardware, automotive, wireless communications, agriculture, and entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ellsworth G&I Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ellsworth G&I Fund's (ECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ellsworth G&I Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ellsworth G&I Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF)?

A

The stock price for Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) is $10.02 last updated Today at 8:24:43 PM.

Q

Does Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX:ECF) reporting earnings?

A

Ellsworth G&I Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ellsworth G&I Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Ellsworth G&I Fund (ECF) operate in?

A

Ellsworth G&I Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.