Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd operate as a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The company invests in convertible and equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as healthcare, financial services, computer software and services, energy and utilities, real estate investment trusts, semiconductors, telecommunications, business services, food and beverage, consumer products, transportation, consumer services, cable and satellite, computer hardware, automotive, wireless communications, agriculture, and entertainment.