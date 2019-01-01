Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercialising novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future.