|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Krystal Biotech’s space includes: Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).
The latest price target for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting KRYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.51% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is $57.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Krystal Biotech.
Krystal Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Krystal Biotech.
Krystal Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.