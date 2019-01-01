QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercialising novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future.

Krystal Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Krystal Biotech (KRYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Krystal Biotech's (KRYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Krystal Biotech (KRYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting KRYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.51% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Krystal Biotech (KRYS)?

A

The stock price for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is $57.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Krystal Biotech (KRYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Krystal Biotech.

Q

When is Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reporting earnings?

A

Krystal Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Krystal Biotech (KRYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Krystal Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Krystal Biotech (KRYS) operate in?

A

Krystal Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.