Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.190 0.1600
REV663.050M679.333M16.283M

Tetra Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tetra Tech (TTEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tetra Tech's (TTEK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tetra Tech (TTEK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) was reported by Maxim Group on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting TTEK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tetra Tech (TTEK)?

A

The stock price for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is $153.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tetra Tech (TTEK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) reporting earnings?

A

Tetra Tech’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Tetra Tech (TTEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tetra Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Tetra Tech (TTEK) operate in?

A

Tetra Tech is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.