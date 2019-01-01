QQQ
Range
9.74 - 11.87
Vol / Avg.
118.7M/48.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.3 - 29.29
Mkt Cap
23.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver company had 125 customers as of its initial public offering and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.020 -0.0200
REV417.690M432.867M15.177M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Palantir Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palantir Technologies's (PLTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palantir Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PLTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.50% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)?

A

The stock price for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is $11.835 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palantir Technologies (PLTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palantir Technologies.

Q

When is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reporting earnings?

A

Palantir Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palantir Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Palantir Technologies (PLTR) operate in?

A

Palantir Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.