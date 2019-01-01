|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.020
|-0.0200
|REV
|417.690M
|432.867M
|15.177M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Palantir Technologies.
The latest price target for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PLTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.50% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is $11.835 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Palantir Technologies.
Palantir Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Palantir Technologies.
Palantir Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.