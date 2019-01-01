|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Babcock & Wilcox’s space includes: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA), Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).
The latest price target for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.73% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) is $7.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock & Wilcox.
Babcock & Wilcox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Babcock & Wilcox.
Babcock & Wilcox is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.