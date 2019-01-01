QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. The firm operates in three segments: B&W Renewable segment; B&W Environmental segment; and B&W Thermal segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from B&W Renewable segment that provides cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W's technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Babcock & Wilcox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Babcock & Wilcox (BW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Babcock & Wilcox's (BW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Babcock & Wilcox (BW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.73% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Babcock & Wilcox (BW)?

A

The stock price for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) is $7.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Babcock & Wilcox (BW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock & Wilcox.

Q

When is Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) reporting earnings?

A

Babcock & Wilcox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Babcock & Wilcox (BW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Babcock & Wilcox.

Q

What sector and industry does Babcock & Wilcox (BW) operate in?

A

Babcock & Wilcox is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.