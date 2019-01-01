Nano-X Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NSDQ: NNOX) is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of medical imaging technology, specifically X-ray source hardware and software. Based in Israel, the company consists of 50 employees and has a market capitalization of just over $1 billion.

The 10-year old firm has 2 main lines of development: the Nano.ARC medical device that incorporates its proprietary X-ray source technology and the Nano.CLOUD software that enables medical screening delivery. NNOX stock is one to keep an eye on since the company has few competitors in an expanding industry, but the company will need to prove its products can be marketed and sold effectively.

NNOX Stock Price

Shares of NNOX stock began trading in August of 2020, and it’s been a volatile security ever since. The IPO price was originally $18 but the stock soon shot over $60 in September before dropping back under $35 in November. By January of 2021, the stock began to rip higher once again, reaching its all-time high of $94.81 before once again declining as the winter marched on.

Today, the stock is trading just a few dollars above its IPO price. Owning NNOX stock has been a wild ride for shareholders who have seen their holdings double, then cut in half on more than 1 occasion. New issues are notoriously volatile, even in a relatively calm sector like healthcare. NNOX has been much more volatile than most of the components of the iShares Medical Devices ETF (NYSE: IHI), such as Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). Potential investors should brace for more volatility in the months to come.

NNOX Stock Forecast

Forecasting a volatile new stock can often be a fruitless effort. With little fundamental data available, predicting the future price of NNOX shares means incorporating plenty of room for error. Buying NNOX shares today means buying into the potential of the Nano X-ray source technology. As of this writing, Nano-X Imaging Ltd has no revenue to report and just over $150 million in cash on its balance sheet.

You’ll need to research the prospects of the prototypes being developed by Nano-X Imaging and judge their potential success against the competitors in the field. The medical device industry is one set for growth as baby boomers begin to age and retire, and many companies with much deeper pockets will attempt to push out tiny firms like NNOX.

NNOX Stock News

Nano-X Imaging recently made headlines as its offshoot Zebra Medical Vision received 510K FDA clearance for its coronary artery calcium solution. This designation marks the 8th FDA clearance earned by the firm. The company acquired Zebra Medical Vision for $100M (plus conditional funds) in August of 2021.

For a company like Nano-X Imaging that currently has no revenue or profits, getting clearances from regulators and deals confirmed with distributors could be huge catalysts for the stock. However, rejection on either front could also send the shares tumbling. For more news and updates on NNOX shares, be sure to add the stock to your Benzinga watchlist.

How to Buy Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Stock

Want to add NNOX shares to your portfolio? If you’ve performed your due diligence on the stock and want to invest, follow these steps:

Step 1: Choose a Broker with NNOX Shares Available

Picking a quality broker is the first step in any investment process. NNOX stock is traded on the Nasdaq, so finding a broker with shares available shouldn’t be difficult. Since you’ll have a range of options, be sure to select a broker that fits your needs as a trader. Consider the usability of the platform, attentiveness of customer service and of course any fees, costs or commissions.

Step 2: Decide How Many Shares You Wish to Buy

How much capital do you want to devote to NNOX shares? Keep in mind that this has been a volatile stock, and your investment will likely fluctuate drastically from month to month. If you’re buying NNOX, it's because you have a positive long-term view of the company. But even then, putting too much cash in 1 stock is always risky, especially a new issue like NNOX. Limit your trade to 2% to 3% of your capital.

Step 3: Choose Your Order Type

There’s more to buying a stock than simply pressing the Buy tab. Which type of order would you like to place? You can choose from a market order, which will execute your trade immediately at the best available price, or a limit order, which will only execute if a particular price point is reached. Limit orders allow for more precise trading, so make them your primary form of buying (or selling).

Step 4: Execute Your Trade

Once you have your trade parameters laid out, it’s time to find an entry point. Even long-term traders with eyes on fundamentals can use basic technical tools like support and resistance to squeeze out more profit from their trades. Let’s say that NNOX is trading at $22.50 and there’s an established support level at $22.00. A savvy trader might enter a limit order to purchase shares at that support level instead of entering a market order to execute at $22.50. That’s 50 cents of extra profit per share, and all it required was a little patience.

Best Online Stock Brokers for NNOX Stock

NNOX on Benzinga Pro

NNOX shares have been in a fairly steady drawdown since reaching their unexpected highs back in January and February. Since the stock has now been trading for a full 12 months, examining technical indicators like moving averages can smooth out pricing data. In the chart above, a potential bottom seems to be forming near the $20 mark as the 50-day and 100-day moving averages begin to converge. This area could represent a support level for buyers, but the long-term trend is still sloping downward. NNOX shares may need a catalyst in order to break back out to the upside.

NNOX Stock Has Potential, But Volatility Awaits

There’s no denying the potential of Nano-X’s technology nor the coming expansion of the medical device industry. If the X-ray imaging prototypes being developed here reach a mass market, NNOX stock will likely soar. But if major adoption doesn’t occur or a competitor creates a better product, the stock will be in trouble. Such is life in the healthcare and biotech fields — never a dull moment. The only guarantee is that more volatility is on the horizon, so if you have limited appetite for risk, you might want to avoid this stock. Be sure to check back frequently with Benzinga for more company updates and stock news.