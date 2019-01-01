CIM Commercial Trust Corp is a US-based company that formed to invest in, own, and operate Class A and creative office investments in improving urban communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office and Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment includes rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties whereas, the lending segment refers to income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable.