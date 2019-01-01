QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp is a US-based company that formed to invest in, own, and operate Class A and creative office investments in improving urban communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office and Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment includes rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties whereas, the lending segment refers to income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable.

CIM Commercial Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CIM Commercial Trust's (CMCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CMCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)?

A

The stock price for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is $7.45 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) reporting earnings?

A

CIM Commercial Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIM Commercial Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) operate in?

A

CIM Commercial Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.