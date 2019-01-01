QQQ
Range
36.03 - 42.48
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.44 - 146.16
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
40M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cassava Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. Its therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam, and it is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is called SavaDx, and it is a novel way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood, possibly years before the overt appearance of clinical symptoms.

Cassava Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cassava Sciences's (SAVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting SAVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cassava Sciences (SAVA)?

A

The stock price for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is $42.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cassava Sciences (SAVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) reporting earnings?

A

Cassava Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Cassava Sciences (SAVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cassava Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Cassava Sciences (SAVA) operate in?

A

Cassava Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.