Cassava Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. Its therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam, and it is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is called SavaDx, and it is a novel way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood, possibly years before the overt appearance of clinical symptoms.