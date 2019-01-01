|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.990
|1.020
|0.0300
|REV
|2.130B
|2.031B
|-99.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Booz Allen Hamilton’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting BAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) is $71.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Booz Allen Hamilton’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Booz Allen Hamilton.
Booz Allen Hamilton is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.