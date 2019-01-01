QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/936K
Div / Yield
1.72/2.41%
52 Wk
71.1 - 91
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
35.24
35.24
Open
-
P/E
17
EPS
0.96
Shares
133.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.020 0.0300
REV2.130B2.031B-99.000M

Booz Allen Hamilton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Booz Allen Hamilton's (BAH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting BAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)?

A

The stock price for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) is $71.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reporting earnings?

A

Booz Allen Hamilton’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Q

What sector and industry does Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) operate in?

A

Booz Allen Hamilton is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.