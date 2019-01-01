MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd provides transportation and logistics services. The firm offers 3A-grade trucking services in China. It operates a self-owned truckload fleet with 132 tractors and 90 trailers. The firm's transportation services are operated out of two terminals: Guangdong region, and Xinjiang region. The company's customers primarily include sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. The firm derives its key revenue through the trucking service business.