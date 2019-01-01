QQQ
Range
1.58 - 1.66
Vol / Avg.
13.5K/506.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.24 - 12.6
Mkt Cap
25.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.58
P/E
77.49
EPS
0.07
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd provides transportation and logistics services. The firm offers 3A-grade trucking services in China. It operates a self-owned truckload fleet with 132 tractors and 90 trailers. The firm's transportation services are operated out of two terminals: Guangdong region, and Xinjiang region. The company's customers primarily include sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. The firm derives its key revenue through the trucking service business.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's (YGMZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ)?

A

The stock price for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is $1.594 last updated Today at 6:06:26 PM.

Q

Does MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs.

Q

When is MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) reporting earnings?

A

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (YGMZ) operate in?

A

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.