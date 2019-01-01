|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MingZhu Logistics Hldgs’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI), TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL).
There is no analysis for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs
The stock price for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is $1.594 last updated Today at 6:06:26 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs.
MingZhu Logistics Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MingZhu Logistics Hldgs.
MingZhu Logistics Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.