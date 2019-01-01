QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States' allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide "eyes in the sky" without needing an actual person, or driver, in the sky.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.780 0.1600
REV130.830M122.008M-8.822M

AeroVironment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AeroVironment (AVAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AeroVironment's (AVAV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AeroVironment (AVAV) stock?

A

The latest price target for AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) was reported by Berenberg on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting AVAV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AeroVironment (AVAV)?

A

The stock price for AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is $58.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AeroVironment (AVAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AeroVironment.

Q

When is AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reporting earnings?

A

AeroVironment’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is AeroVironment (AVAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AeroVironment.

Q

What sector and industry does AeroVironment (AVAV) operate in?

A

AeroVironment is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.