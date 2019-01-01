QQQ
NewHold Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

NewHold Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewHold Investment (NHIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ: NHIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewHold Investment's (NHIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewHold Investment.

Q

What is the target price for NewHold Investment (NHIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for NewHold Investment (NASDAQ: NHIC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NHIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NewHold Investment (NHIC)?

A

The stock price for NewHold Investment (NASDAQ: NHIC) is $9.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:46:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NewHold Investment (NHIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewHold Investment.

Q

When is NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) reporting earnings?

A

NewHold Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is NewHold Investment (NHIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewHold Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does NewHold Investment (NHIC) operate in?

A

NewHold Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.