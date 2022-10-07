Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI .

. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 6266.97% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 6266.97% to reach its new 52-week low. BlackRock Taxable BBN 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Procter & Gamble PG shares hit a yearly low of $125.15. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $125.15. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Verizon Communications VZ stock hit $36.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%.

stock hit $36.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%. AT&T T stock hit a yearly low of $15.01. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.01. The stock was down 1.63% for the day. Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares hit a yearly low of $60.56. The stock was down 9.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $60.56. The stock was down 9.97% on the session. Prologis PLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.77%. Duke Energy DUK shares set a new 52-week low of $89.39. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $89.39. The stock traded down 0.97%. CME Group CME stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $172.02. Shares traded down 1.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $172.02. Shares traded down 1.87%. 3M MMM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $108.73. Shares traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $108.73. Shares traded down 1.66%. U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.97.

shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.97. Bank of Montreal BMO shares made a new 52-week low of $86.94 on Friday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $86.94 on Friday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day. Crown Castle CCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.22. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.22. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Colgate-Palmolive CL stock set a new 52-week low of $68.89 on Friday, moving down 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $68.89 on Friday, moving down 0.09%. Equinix EQIX shares made a new 52-week low of $546.69 on Friday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $546.69 on Friday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day. Paychex PAYX shares hit a yearly low of $109.17. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $109.17. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Canadian Imperial Bank CM shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.46%. Kimberly-Clark KMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $111.34. Shares traded down 0.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $111.34. Shares traded down 0.43%. National Grid NGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.63. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.63. The stock was down 0.02% on the session. Xcel Energy XEL stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.69.

stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.69. SBA Communications SBAC shares set a new yearly low of $265.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $265.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Public Service Enterprise PEG stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.55.

stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.55. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.31. Shares traded down 0.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.31. Shares traded down 0.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares fell to $31.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%.

shares fell to $31.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%. Eversource Energy ES shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.43, drifting down 0.67%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.43, drifting down 0.67%. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares fell to $173.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%.

shares fell to $173.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF stock drifted down 2.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $88.01.

stock drifted down 2.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $88.01. DTE Energy DTE shares hit a yearly low of $108.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $108.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Invitation Homes INVH stock set a new 52-week low of $32.93 on Friday, moving down 1.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.93 on Friday, moving down 1.84%. Ameren AEE shares hit a yearly low of $77.27. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $77.27. The stock was down 1.5% on the session. Rogers Communications RCI shares set a new yearly low of $37.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Laboratory Corp LH shares reached a new 52-week low of $204.01 on Friday morning, moving down 2.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $204.01 on Friday morning, moving down 2.79%. Church & Dwight Co CHD shares hit a yearly low of $70.81. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $70.81. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Mid-America Apartment MAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $146.52 and moving down 2.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $146.52 and moving down 2.0%. Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.92 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.92 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%. Sun Communities SUI shares set a new yearly low of $127.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $127.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session. Avangrid AGR stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.25.

stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.25. Essex Property Trust ESS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $222.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $222.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%. Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.28.

shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.28. Evergy EVRG shares fell to $57.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

shares fell to $57.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%. Cooper Companies COO stock hit $260.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.

stock hit $260.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%. Alliant Energy LNT shares set a new 52-week low of $50.00. The stock traded down 2.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $50.00. The stock traded down 2.2%. UDR UDR stock hit $38.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.

stock hit $38.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%. Paramount Global PARA stock drifted down 2.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59.

stock drifted down 2.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59. Camden Prop Trust CPT shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $113.31.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $113.31. Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $21.96 and moving down 2.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $21.96 and moving down 2.35%. Warner Music Group WMG shares fell to $22.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%.

shares fell to $22.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%. Tradeweb Markets TW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $55.38. Shares traded down 3.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $55.38. Shares traded down 3.05%. VF VFC shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.84.

shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.84. TransUnion TRU shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.82, drifting down 3.47%.

shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.82, drifting down 3.47%. Generac Hldgs GNRC shares fell to $157.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.27%.

shares fell to $157.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.27%. CarMax KMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.05. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.05. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day. Teleflex TFX stock hit $194.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.

stock hit $194.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%. XPeng XPEV shares set a new yearly low of $9.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock hit $13.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%.

stock hit $13.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.60. Shares traded down 1.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.60. Shares traded down 1.67%. R1 RCM RCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.77 and moving down 3.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.77 and moving down 3.95%. Logitech International LOGI stock drifted down 5.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.02.

stock drifted down 5.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.02. AppLovin APP stock hit $18.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.3%.

stock hit $18.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.3%. Annaly Capital Management NLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.20 and moving down 2.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.20 and moving down 2.16%. Pinnacle West Capital PNW shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.73, drifting down 1.55%.

shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.73, drifting down 1.55%. Lumen Technologies LUMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.63. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.63. The stock was down 2.96% on the session. National Retail Props NNN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%. UGI UGI shares hit a yearly low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. West Fraser Timber WFG shares made a new 52-week low of $69.51 on Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $69.51 on Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.44%. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares fell to $9.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.

shares fell to $9.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 2.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 2.57%. Lithia Motors LAD stock drifted down 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $204.84.

stock drifted down 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $204.84. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares set a new yearly low of $12.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session. Lufax Holding LU stock drifted down 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25.

stock drifted down 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25. Stag Industrial STAG stock set a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Friday, moving down 1.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Friday, moving down 1.51%. Exelixis EXEL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.34. Shares traded down 1.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.34. Shares traded down 1.41%. Idacorp IDA stock hit $96.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit $96.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%. Cable One CABO stock hit $824.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.

stock hit $824.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%. Valvoline VVV shares moved down 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.22, drifting down 2.67%.

shares moved down 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.22, drifting down 2.67%. AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Vornado Realty VNO stock set a new 52-week low of $21.33 on Friday, moving down 3.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.33 on Friday, moving down 3.38%. Blue Owl Cap OWL shares moved down 2.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 2.27%.

shares moved down 2.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 2.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares hit a yearly low of $22.83. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.83. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Portland Gen Electric POR stock set a new 52-week low of $42.63 on Friday, moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $42.63 on Friday, moving down 1.93%. Hawaiian Electric Indus HE stock drifted down 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.93.

stock drifted down 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.93. National Storage NSA shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.97 on Friday morning, moving down 1.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.97 on Friday morning, moving down 1.63%. Omnicell OMCL stock drifted down 3.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.88.

stock drifted down 3.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.88. Independence Realty Trust IRT stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.83.

stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.83. Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares set a new yearly low of $20.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session. Cousins Props CUZ shares set a new 52-week low of $22.32. The stock traded down 2.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.32. The stock traded down 2.27%. Wayfair W stock drifted down 9.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.31.

stock drifted down 9.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.31. Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%.

stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%. GDS Holdings GDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.81. Shares traded down 10.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.81. Shares traded down 10.02%. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%. Cohen & Steers CNS shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.60, drifting down 2.95%.

shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.60, drifting down 2.95%. Atlantica Sustainable AY shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.96.

shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.96. Douglas Emmett DEI shares hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. ALLETE ALE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Neogen NEOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Friday morning, moving down 3.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Friday morning, moving down 3.61%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.05.

shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.05. BlackBerry BB stock set a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Friday, moving down 3.01%. Altice USA ATUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Friday morning, moving down 4.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Friday morning, moving down 4.17%. LCI Indus LCII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $94.36 and moving down 1.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $94.36 and moving down 1.33%. Papa John's International PZZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $67.83 and moving down 4.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $67.83 and moving down 4.5%. Nomad Foods NOMD shares set a new yearly low of $13.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. MGE Energy MGEE stock set a new 52-week low of $63.47 on Friday, moving down 2.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $63.47 on Friday, moving down 2.44%. TransAlta TAC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock traded down 0.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock traded down 0.06%. Tricon Residential TCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.36 and moving down 3.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.36 and moving down 3.17%. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.12%. United States Cellular USM shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.42.

shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.42. Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.69. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.69. The stock was down 5.15% on the session. Stepan SCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $93.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $93.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.96.

shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.96. Carvana CVNA stock drifted down 7.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.00.

stock drifted down 7.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.00. JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock set a new 52-week low of $17.78 on Friday, moving down 1.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.78 on Friday, moving down 1.54%. Getty Images Holdings GETY shares fell to $5.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.

shares fell to $5.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%. Four Corners Property FCPT stock set a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Friday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Friday, moving down 0.6%. Kadant KAI stock set a new 52-week low of $157.72 on Friday, moving down 4.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $157.72 on Friday, moving down 4.2%. WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.52. Shares traded down 9.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.52. Shares traded down 9.79%. Reaves Utility Income UTG shares hit a yearly low of $25.94. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.94. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 6.02% on the session. MultiPlan MPLN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day. Semtech SMTC stock hit $27.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%.

stock hit $27.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%. Owens & Minor OMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.68. Shares traded down 3.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.68. Shares traded down 3.42%. Integer Holdings ITGR stock hit a yearly low of $51.50. The stock was down 5.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $51.50. The stock was down 5.95% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares moved down 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37, drifting down 2.0%.

shares moved down 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37, drifting down 2.0%. Telephone and Data TDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%. RLX Technology RLX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday, moving down 1.94%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.

shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99. Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a yearly low of $30.51. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.51. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Northwest Natural Hldg NWN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares fell to $10.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.

shares fell to $10.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%. Nikola NKLA stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 5.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 5.51% for the day. Washington REIT WRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock traded down 2.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock traded down 2.94%. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.22.

shares were down 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.22. Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 2.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 2.89%. OPKO Health OPK stock drifted down 3.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.

stock drifted down 3.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday morning, moving down 4.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday morning, moving down 4.81%. Gray Television GTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving down 2.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving down 2.03%. Middlesex Water MSEX stock hit a yearly low of $74.78. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $74.78. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. Allegiant Travel ALGT shares fell to $69.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.47%.

shares fell to $69.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.47%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 2.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 2.36%. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Friday, moving down 2.26%. Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.21. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.21. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Virtus Investment VRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $158.77. The stock traded down 3.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $158.77. The stock traded down 3.51%. AMC Entertainment APE shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session. Universal UVV shares set a new yearly low of $43.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $43.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. B&G Foods BGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.21%. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares set a new yearly low of $55.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $55.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday, moving down 1.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday, moving down 1.88%. BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit $1.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.44%.

stock hit $1.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.44%. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Camtek CAMT stock drifted down 5.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.76.

stock drifted down 5.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.76. Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving down 3.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving down 3.0%. BlackRock Taxable BBN shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23. Avanos Medical AVNS stock set a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Friday, moving down 3.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Friday, moving down 3.45%. Malibu Boats MBUU shares moved down 1.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.52, drifting down 1.75%.

shares moved down 1.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.52, drifting down 1.75%. Veris Residential VRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.86%. Open Lending LPRO shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 8.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 8.98%. National Healthcare NHC shares fell to $61.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%.

shares fell to $61.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%. Stratasys SSYS shares fell to $13.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.01%.

shares fell to $13.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.01%. Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares hit a yearly low of $5.53. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.53. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB stock hit a yearly low of $22.71. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.71. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Employers Holdings EIG shares moved down 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.80, drifting down 0.81%.

shares moved down 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.80, drifting down 0.81%. Saul Centers BFS shares hit a yearly low of $36.52. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.52. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Radius Global Infr RADI stock hit a yearly low of $9.00. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.00. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. UMH Properties UMH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.45. Shares traded down 1.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.45. Shares traded down 1.58%. Shenandoah SHEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.64. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.64. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.10.

shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.10. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.63 on Friday morning, moving down 1.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.63 on Friday morning, moving down 1.88%. Kearny Financial KRNY stock hit a yearly low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.

stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%. Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock hit $24.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.

stock hit $24.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $32.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%.

stock hit $32.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%. FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 10.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 10.28%. Anterix ATEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $33.63 and moving down 1.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $33.63 and moving down 1.47%. TH International THCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday morning, moving down 6.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday morning, moving down 6.81%. Materialise MTLS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Friday, moving down 4.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Friday, moving down 4.27%. Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock traded down 2.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock traded down 2.41%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Redfin RDFN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day. Nuveen Municipal Credit NMCO stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.66%. AngioDynamics ANGO stock drifted down 16.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53.

stock drifted down 16.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53. Nuveen California NKX shares hit a yearly low of $11.55. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.55. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. The York Water YORW stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.35. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.35. The stock was down 2.03% on the session. System1 SST stock hit $5.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.66%.

stock hit $5.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.66%. Lion Electric LEV shares were down 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.

shares were down 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70. Inogen INGN shares hit a yearly low of $22.16. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.16. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.43. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.43. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%. Nutex Health NUTX shares were down 17.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 17.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72. Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.71% on the session. Artivion AORT stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.37.

stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.37. Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB stock hit a yearly low of $15.31. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.31. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Canoo GOEV stock drifted down 3.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.

stock drifted down 3.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53. 2U TWOU stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.27%.

stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.27%. Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day. Farmers National Banc FMNB stock drifted down 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.57.

stock drifted down 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.57. OneWater Marine ONEW shares made a new 52-week low of $29.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Tritium DCFC DCFC stock drifted down 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67.

stock drifted down 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock set a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Friday, moving down 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Friday, moving down 1.24%. Agora API shares were down 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.45.

shares were down 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.45. City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.59. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.59. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Orthofix Medical OFIX stock hit $18.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%.

stock hit $18.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%. Codexis CDXS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.54. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.54. The stock was down 5.36% on the session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell to $15.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $15.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. BRC BRCC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56. The stock traded down 2.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56. The stock traded down 2.36%. HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock drifted down 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.89.

stock drifted down 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.89. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved down 4.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41, drifting down 4.13%.

shares moved down 4.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41, drifting down 4.13%. Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit $3.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%.

stock hit $3.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%. HCI Group HCI shares made a new 52-week low of $34.23 on Friday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.23 on Friday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. I-MAB IMAB shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. First Bancorp FNLC stock hit $27.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%.

stock hit $27.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%. Lovesac LOVE shares hit a yearly low of $19.63. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.63. The stock was down 3.34% on the session. Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Friday, moving down 2.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Friday, moving down 2.59%. Aarons AAN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.53. The stock traded down 3.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.53. The stock traded down 3.13%. LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.37%. Affimed AFMD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 0.77%. Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 7.41% for the day. GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit $6.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.22%.

stock hit $6.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.22%. Niu Technologies NIU stock hit $3.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.89%.

stock hit $3.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.89%. Community Health Systems CYH shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% on the session. Global Water Resources GWRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Friday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Friday morning, moving down 0.41%. CarParts.com PRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.75%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. First Bank FRBA stock hit $13.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.61%.

stock hit $13.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.61%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 4.59% for the day. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday morning, moving down 5.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday morning, moving down 5.52%. Vaxart VXRT shares fell to $1.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%.

shares fell to $1.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.42. The stock traded down 2.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.42. The stock traded down 2.42%. Astronics ATRO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Friday, moving down 2.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Friday, moving down 2.02%. JOANN JOAN stock hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $1.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.

shares fell to $1.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%. Cognyte Software CGNT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday, moving down 9.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday, moving down 9.22%. Cantaloupe CTLP stock hit $3.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.31%.

stock hit $3.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.31%. Universal Electronics UEIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%. Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $29.00. Shares traded down 1.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $29.00. Shares traded down 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare DHC stock drifted down 1.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.

stock drifted down 1.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. Blackrock Investment BKN stock drifted up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.21.

stock drifted up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. FS Bancorp FSBW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.02 and moving down 1.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.02 and moving down 1.03%. Sono Group SEV shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 4.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 4.18%. Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 11.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 11.46% on the session. Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE stock set a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Friday, moving up 2.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Friday, moving up 2.32%. Pure Cycle PCYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.16%. Volta VLTA stock drifted down 6.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.

stock drifted down 6.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted down 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.38.

stock drifted down 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.38. Starry Group Holdings STRY stock drifted down 8.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06.

stock drifted down 8.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06. Kronos Bio KRON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 6.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 6.88%. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.01% for the day. Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares made a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield MPA shares moved up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.55, drifting up 0.35%.

shares moved up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.55, drifting up 0.35%. Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.52. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.52. Shares traded down 0.84%. Rocky Brands RCKY stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.01. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.01. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Voya Infrastructure IDE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%. Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15.

stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. comScore SCOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%. Quad/Graphics QUAD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock traded down 3.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock traded down 3.25%. TrueCar TRUE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 7.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 7.28%. Ideanomics IDEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 7.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 7.41%. Glatfelter GLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.68. Shares traded down 6.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.68. Shares traded down 6.55%. XL Fleet XL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 7.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 7.16%. KalVista Pharma KALV shares fell to $4.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%.

shares fell to $4.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%. BGSF BGSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%. SelectQuote SLQT stock drifted down 7.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67.

stock drifted down 7.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. Clipper Realty CLPR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 1.01%. Lument Finance Trust LFT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.09. The stock traded down 1.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.09. The stock traded down 1.42%. Via Renewables VIA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 3.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 3.28%. TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). eHealth EHTH stock hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 4.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 4.86% for the day. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session. Calamos Global Total CGO stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00.

stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit $8.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.

stock hit $8.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%. Virtus Global VGI stock hit $7.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.

stock hit $7.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares set a new yearly low of $13.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.31%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares fell to $1.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.

shares fell to $1.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%. Aterian ATER shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 0.5%. Pyxis Oncology PYXS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 4.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 4.17%. BitNile Hldgs NILE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock traded down 1.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock traded down 1.78%. IronNet IRNT shares fell to $0.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.88%.

shares fell to $0.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.88%. Drive Shack DS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day. Singularity Future SGLY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day. Compugen CGEN shares moved down 9.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 9.57%.

shares moved down 9.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 9.57%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%. AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session. Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%. Frequency Electronics FEIM shares fell to $5.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.55%.

shares fell to $5.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.55%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday, moving down 5.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday, moving down 5.31%. Augmedix AUGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 6.3% on the session. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. Journey Medical DERM shares moved down 0.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 0.86%.

shares moved down 0.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 0.86%. Aware AWRE shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was up 1.15% on the session. Novan NOVN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. iBio IBIO shares were down 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.

shares were down 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15. Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 5.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 5.98%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session. Applied Therapeutics APLT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.3%. Celyad Oncology CYAD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday, moving down 6.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday, moving down 6.15%. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 5.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 5.62% for the day. Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock drifted down 6.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60.

stock drifted down 6.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell to $0.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%.

shares fell to $0.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%. EBET EBET shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 6.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 6.26%. Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday, moving down 1.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday, moving down 1.74%. iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 4.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 4.54% for the day. Helbiz HLBZ stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. OpGen OPGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day. Akanda AKAN shares fell to $0.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.41%.

shares fell to $0.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.41%. Myomo MYO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day. Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 9.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 9.12%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved down 14.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 14.48%.

shares moved down 14.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 14.48%. Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day. Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell to $0.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 34.44%.

shares fell to $0.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 34.44%. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 57.23%.

