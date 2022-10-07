ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:27 PM | 39 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

 

On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI.
  • Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 6266.97% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Procter & Gamble PG shares hit a yearly low of $125.15. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Verizon Communications VZ stock hit $36.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%.
  • AT&T T stock hit a yearly low of $15.01. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares hit a yearly low of $60.56. The stock was down 9.97% on the session.
  • Prologis PLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Duke Energy DUK shares set a new 52-week low of $89.39. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • CME Group CME stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $172.02. Shares traded down 1.87%.
  • 3M MMM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $108.73. Shares traded down 1.66%.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.97.
  • Bank of Montreal BMO shares made a new 52-week low of $86.94 on Friday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
  • Crown Castle CCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.22. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Colgate-Palmolive CL stock set a new 52-week low of $68.89 on Friday, moving down 0.09%.
  • Equinix EQIX shares made a new 52-week low of $546.69 on Friday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • Paychex PAYX shares hit a yearly low of $109.17. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.46%.
  • Kimberly-Clark KMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $111.34. Shares traded down 0.43%.
  • National Grid NGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.63. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Xcel Energy XEL stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.69.
  • SBA Communications SBAC shares set a new yearly low of $265.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Public Service Enterprise PEG stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.55.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.31. Shares traded down 0.36%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares fell to $31.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%.
  • Eversource Energy ES shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.43, drifting down 0.67%.
  • AvalonBay Communities AVB shares fell to $173.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF stock drifted down 2.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $88.01.
  • DTE Energy DTE shares hit a yearly low of $108.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Invitation Homes INVH stock set a new 52-week low of $32.93 on Friday, moving down 1.84%.
  • Ameren AEE shares hit a yearly low of $77.27. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications RCI shares set a new yearly low of $37.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Laboratory Corp LH shares reached a new 52-week low of $204.01 on Friday morning, moving down 2.79%.
  • Church & Dwight Co CHD shares hit a yearly low of $70.81. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $146.52 and moving down 2.0%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.92 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%.
  • Sun Communities SUI shares set a new yearly low of $127.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Avangrid AGR stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.25.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $222.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.28.
  • Evergy EVRG shares fell to $57.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock hit $260.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
  • Alliant Energy LNT shares set a new 52-week low of $50.00. The stock traded down 2.2%.
  • UDR UDR stock hit $38.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.
  • Paramount Global PARA stock drifted down 2.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $113.31.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $21.96 and moving down 2.35%.
  • Warner Music Group WMG shares fell to $22.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $55.38. Shares traded down 3.05%.
  • VF VFC shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.84.
  • TransUnion TRU shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.82, drifting down 3.47%.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC shares fell to $157.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.27%.
  • CarMax KMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.05. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
  • Teleflex TFX stock hit $194.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.
  • XPeng XPEV shares set a new yearly low of $9.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock hit $13.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.60. Shares traded down 1.67%.
  • R1 RCM RCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.77 and moving down 3.95%.
  • Logitech International LOGI stock drifted down 5.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.02.
  • AppLovin APP stock hit $18.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.3%.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.20 and moving down 2.16%.
  • Pinnacle West Capital PNW shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.73, drifting down 1.55%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.63. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • National Retail Props NNN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • UGI UGI shares hit a yearly low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • West Fraser Timber WFG shares made a new 52-week low of $69.51 on Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.44%.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares fell to $9.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 2.57%.
  • Lithia Motors LAD stock drifted down 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $204.84.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares set a new yearly low of $12.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • Lufax Holding LU stock drifted down 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25.
  • Stag Industrial STAG stock set a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Friday, moving down 1.51%.
  • Exelixis EXEL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.34. Shares traded down 1.41%.
  • Idacorp IDA stock hit $96.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Cable One CABO stock hit $824.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
  • Valvoline VVV shares moved down 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.22, drifting down 2.67%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock set a new 52-week low of $21.33 on Friday, moving down 3.38%.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL shares moved down 2.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 2.27%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares hit a yearly low of $22.83. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • Portland Gen Electric POR stock set a new 52-week low of $42.63 on Friday, moving down 1.93%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus HE stock drifted down 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.93.
  • National Storage NSA shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.97 on Friday morning, moving down 1.63%.
  • Omnicell OMCL stock drifted down 3.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.88.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.83.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares set a new yearly low of $20.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares set a new 52-week low of $22.32. The stock traded down 2.27%.
  • Wayfair W stock drifted down 9.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.31.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.81. Shares traded down 10.02%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%.
  • Cohen & Steers CNS shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.60, drifting down 2.95%.
  • Atlantica Sustainable AY shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.96.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI shares hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • ALLETE ALE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Neogen NEOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Friday morning, moving down 3.61%.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.05.
  • BlackBerry BB stock set a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Friday morning, moving down 4.17%.
  • LCI Indus LCII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $94.36 and moving down 1.33%.
  • Papa John's International PZZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $67.83 and moving down 4.5%.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD shares set a new yearly low of $13.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • MGE Energy MGEE stock set a new 52-week low of $63.47 on Friday, moving down 2.44%.
  • TransAlta TAC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock traded down 0.06%.
  • Tricon Residential TCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.36 and moving down 3.17%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.12%.
  • United States Cellular USM shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.42.
  • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.69. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.
  • Stepan SCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $93.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.96.
  • Carvana CVNA stock drifted down 7.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.00.
  • JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock set a new 52-week low of $17.78 on Friday, moving down 1.54%.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares fell to $5.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.
  • Four Corners Property FCPT stock set a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Friday, moving down 0.6%.
  • Kadant KAI stock set a new 52-week low of $157.72 on Friday, moving down 4.2%.
  • WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.52. Shares traded down 9.79%.
  • Reaves Utility Income UTG shares hit a yearly low of $25.94. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.
  • MultiPlan MPLN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.
  • Semtech SMTC stock hit $27.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%.
  • Owens & Minor OMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.68. Shares traded down 3.42%.
  • Integer Holdings ITGR stock hit a yearly low of $51.50. The stock was down 5.95% for the day.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares moved down 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37, drifting down 2.0%.
  • Telephone and Data TDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.
  • RLX Technology RLX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a yearly low of $30.51. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Northwest Natural Hldg NWN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares fell to $10.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.
  • Nikola NKLA stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 5.51% for the day.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock traded down 2.94%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.22.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 2.89%.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock drifted down 3.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.
  • Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday morning, moving down 4.81%.
  • Gray Television GTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving down 2.03%.
  • Middlesex Water MSEX stock hit a yearly low of $74.78. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT shares fell to $69.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.47%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 2.36%.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.21. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $158.77. The stock traded down 3.51%.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
  • Universal UVV shares set a new yearly low of $43.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • B&G Foods BGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.21%.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares set a new yearly low of $55.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday, moving down 1.88%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit $1.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.44%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Camtek CAMT stock drifted down 5.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.76.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving down 3.0%.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS stock set a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Friday, moving down 3.45%.
  • Malibu Boats MBUU shares moved down 1.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.52, drifting down 1.75%.
  • Veris Residential VRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.86%.
  • Open Lending LPRO shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 8.98%.
  • National Healthcare NHC shares fell to $61.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%.
  • Stratasys SSYS shares fell to $13.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.01%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares hit a yearly low of $5.53. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB stock hit a yearly low of $22.71. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Employers Holdings EIG shares moved down 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.80, drifting down 0.81%.
  • Saul Centers BFS shares hit a yearly low of $36.52. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI stock hit a yearly low of $9.00. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • UMH Properties UMH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.45. Shares traded down 1.58%.
  • Shenandoah SHEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.64. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.10.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.63 on Friday morning, moving down 1.88%.
  • Kearny Financial KRNY stock hit a yearly low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock hit $13.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock hit $24.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $32.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 10.28%.
  • Anterix ATEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $33.63 and moving down 1.47%.
  • TH International THCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday morning, moving down 6.81%.
  • Materialise MTLS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Friday, moving down 4.27%.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock traded down 2.41%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Redfin RDFN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NMCO stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.66%.
  • AngioDynamics ANGO stock drifted down 16.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53.
  • Nuveen California NKX shares hit a yearly low of $11.55. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • The York Water YORW stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.35. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
  • System1 SST stock hit $5.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.66%.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares were down 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.
  • Inogen INGN shares hit a yearly low of $22.16. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.43. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares were down 17.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
  • Artivion AORT stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.37.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB stock hit a yearly low of $15.31. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • Canoo GOEV stock drifted down 3.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.
  • 2U TWOU stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.27%.
  • Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day.
  • Farmers National Banc FMNB stock drifted down 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.57.
  • OneWater Marine ONEW shares made a new 52-week low of $29.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock drifted down 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock set a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Friday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Agora API shares were down 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.45.
  • City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.59. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX stock hit $18.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%.
  • Codexis CDXS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.54. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell to $15.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • BRC BRCC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56. The stock traded down 2.36%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock drifted down 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.89.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved down 4.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41, drifting down 4.13%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit $3.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%.
  • HCI Group HCI shares made a new 52-week low of $34.23 on Friday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • First Bancorp FNLC stock hit $27.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%.
  • Lovesac LOVE shares hit a yearly low of $19.63. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Friday, moving down 2.59%.
  • Aarons AAN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.53. The stock traded down 3.13%.
  • LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.37%.
  • Affimed AFMD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit $6.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.22%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock hit $3.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.89%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • Global Water Resources GWRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Friday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.75%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
  • First Bank FRBA stock hit $13.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.61%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday morning, moving down 5.52%.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares fell to $1.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.42. The stock traded down 2.42%.
  • Astronics ATRO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Friday, moving down 2.02%.
  • JOANN JOAN stock hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $1.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday, moving down 9.22%.
  • Cantaloupe CTLP stock hit $3.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.31%.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $29.00. Shares traded down 1.29%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock drifted down 1.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.
  • Blackrock Investment BKN stock drifted up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.21.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.02 and moving down 1.03%.
  • Sono Group SEV shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 4.18%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 11.46% on the session.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE stock set a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Friday, moving up 2.32%.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.16%.
  • Volta VLTA stock drifted down 6.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.
  • Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted down 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.38.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock drifted down 8.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 6.88%.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares made a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MPA shares moved up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.55, drifting up 0.35%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.52. Shares traded down 0.84%.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.01. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Voya Infrastructure IDE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15.
  • comScore SCOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.
  • Quad/Graphics QUAD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock traded down 3.25%.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 7.28%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 7.41%.
  • Glatfelter GLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.68. Shares traded down 6.55%.
  • XL Fleet XL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 7.16%.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV shares fell to $4.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%.
  • BGSF BGSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock drifted down 7.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67.
  • Clipper Realty CLPR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 1.01%.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.09. The stock traded down 1.42%.
  • Via Renewables VIA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 3.28%.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • eHealth EHTH stock hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 4.86% for the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit $8.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock hit $7.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares set a new yearly low of $13.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.31%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares fell to $1.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
  • Aterian ATER shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Pyxis Oncology PYXS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 4.17%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock traded down 1.78%.
  • IronNet IRNT shares fell to $0.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.88%.
  • Drive Shack DS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.
  • Compugen CGEN shares moved down 9.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 9.57%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares fell to $5.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.55%.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday, moving down 5.31%.
  • Augmedix AUGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
  • Journey Medical DERM shares moved down 0.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 0.86%.
  • Aware AWRE shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
  • Novan NOVN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • iBio IBIO shares were down 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 5.98%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday, moving down 6.15%.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 5.62% for the day.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock drifted down 6.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell to $0.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.04%.
  • EBET EBET shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 6.26%.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday, moving down 1.74%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 4.54% for the day.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • OpGen OPGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.
  • Akanda AKAN shares fell to $0.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.41%.
  • Myomo MYO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, moving down 9.12%.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved down 14.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 14.48%.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell to $0.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 34.44%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 57.23%.

