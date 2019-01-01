|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Clipper Realty’s space includes: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).
The latest price target for Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) was reported by Raymond James on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CLPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) is $9.5336 last updated Today at 2:36:39 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.
Clipper Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clipper Realty.
Clipper Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.