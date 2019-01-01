QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Clipper Realty Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. It acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. It has classified its reporting segments into commercial and residential rental properties. Clipper derives its revenue mostly from a Residential segment.

Clipper Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clipper Realty (CLPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clipper Realty's (CLPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clipper Realty (CLPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) was reported by Raymond James on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CLPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clipper Realty (CLPR)?

A

The stock price for Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) is $9.5336 last updated Today at 2:36:39 PM.

Q

Does Clipper Realty (CLPR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

Q

When is Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) reporting earnings?

A

Clipper Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clipper Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Clipper Realty (CLPR) operate in?

A

Clipper Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.