FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE:NOTE), Quotes and News Summary

FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE: NOTE)
|Day Range7.71 - 8.51
|52 Wk Range5.55 - 12.3
|Open / Close7.87 / 8.12
|Float / Outstanding- / 129.7M
|Vol / Avg.2.9M / 229.3K
|Mkt Cap1.1B
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price8.8
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.38
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-08
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.440
|-3.060
|-2.6200
|REV
|29.140M
|27.174M
|-1.966M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FiscalNote Holdings’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J), Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ).
The latest price target for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) was reported by BTIG on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NOTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.51% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) is $8.51 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for FiscalNote Holdings.
FiscalNote Holdings’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FiscalNote Holdings.
FiscalNote Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.