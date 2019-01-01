ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
FiscalNote Holdings
(NYSE:NOTE)
$8.51
0.52[6.51%]
At close: Sep 16
$8.12
-0.3900[-4.58%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day Range7.71 - 8.5152 Wk Range5.55 - 12.3Open / Close7.87 / 8.12Float / Outstanding- / 129.7M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 229.3KMkt Cap1.1BP/E-50d Avg. Price8.8
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.38

FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE:NOTE), Quotes and News Summary

FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE: NOTE)

Day Range7.71 - 8.5152 Wk Range5.55 - 12.3Open / Close7.87 / 8.12Float / Outstanding- / 129.7M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 229.3KMkt Cap1.1BP/E-50d Avg. Price8.8
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.38
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
FiscalNote Holdings Inc is an information services company focused on global policy and market intelligence. By combining AI technology, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440-3.060 -2.6200
REV29.140M27.174M-1.966M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FiscalNote Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are FiscalNote Holdings's (NOTE) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) stock?
A

The latest price target for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) was reported by BTIG on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NOTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.51% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE)?
A

The stock price for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) is $8.51 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FiscalNote Holdings.

Q
When is FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) reporting earnings?
A

FiscalNote Holdings’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Q
Is FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for FiscalNote Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) operate in?
A

FiscalNote Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.