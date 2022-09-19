Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 792.31% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Toyota Motor TM stock hit $140.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.32%.
- Sony Group SONY shares moved up 0.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.31, drifting up 0.4%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares set a new yearly low of $52.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $368.88.
- America Movil AMX shares fell to $16.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
- Fidelity National Info FIS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $82.59 and moving down 1.29%.
- National Grid NGG stock hit $59.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $109.78.
- LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.65. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Weyerhaeuser WY shares hit a yearly low of $30.42. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 1.93%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares reached a new 52-week low of $261.78 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%.
- PerkinElmer PKI stock hit a new 52-week low of $126.98. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
- VF VFC stock hit a yearly low of $39.19. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Avantor AVTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.91. Shares traded down 1.98%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock hit $89.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.
- XPeng XPEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.42%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO shares made a new 52-week low of $439.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $65.81 and moving down 0.09%.
- Generac Hldgs GNRC shares fell to $195.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%.
- Bio-Techne TECH shares moved down 1.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $300.38, drifting down 1.93%.
- Viatris VTRS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.05%.
- Hasbro HAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $74.63. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $218.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $18.98. The stock traded down 0.57%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.74. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- AppLovin APP shares fell to $22.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
- Allegion ALLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
- Bruker BRKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $51.74. Shares traded down 1.27%.
- Open Text OTEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.33. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
- Clarivate CLVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.47 and moving down 0.14%.
- Mohawk Industries MHK shares moved up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $99.11, drifting up 1.92%.
- Qualtrics International XM shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.36%.
- Cable One CABO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1,014.08. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Ternium TX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
- Envista Holdings NVST shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.84.
- IAC IAC stock hit a yearly low of $59.72. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.66 on Monday morning, moving down 2.52%.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.53. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $73.92 and moving down 0.63%.
- Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.80 on Monday morning, moving up 2.8%.
- Braskem BAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.67. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.
- Playtika Holding PLTK shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.84.
- Omnicell OMCL stock hit a yearly low of $91.00. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $45.18. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- ICU Medical ICUI shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.40.
- Altair Engineering ALTR shares made a new 52-week low of $46.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- LG Display Co LPL shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded down 2.0%.
- PotlatchDeltic PCH stock set a new 52-week low of $42.88 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit $28.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.52%.
- Evotec EVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.44%.
- Neogen NEOG stock set a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Monday, moving down 2.11%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.17. Shares traded down 3.19%.
- Teradata TDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.76. Shares traded up 0.63%.
- PacWest Banc PACW shares were up 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.89.
- Rapid7 RPD shares set a new yearly low of $48.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- LivaNova LIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.60 on Monday morning, moving down 2.6%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.61.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Monday, moving down 0.55%.
- Korn Ferry KFY shares set a new 52-week low of $48.83. The stock traded up 0.29%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Monday, moving down 4.06%.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock hit $36.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
- WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock traded down 7.44%.
- Methanex MEOH shares set a new 52-week low of $32.17. The stock traded up 0.91%.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.38%.
- Novavax NVAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.62 and moving down 7.3%.
- Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares moved down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12, drifting down 0.64%.
- Uniti Group UNIT shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.43.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock drifted down 4.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70.
- Kadant KAI shares hit a yearly low of $165.37. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.89%.
- CarGurus CARG stock drifted down 0.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.84.
- MillerKnoll MLKN shares fell to $23.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.08%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $12.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
- Diversey Hldgs DSEY stock hit $5.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.19%.
- CureVac CVAC shares were down 3.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
- Constellium CSTM shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.30.
- Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.17 on Monday morning, moving up 2.66%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $17.84 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.
- Angi ANGI stock hit $3.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.41%.
- OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday, moving down 3.17%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.75. Shares traded up 1.52%.
- B&G Foods BGS shares set a new yearly low of $18.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Nutex Health NUTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.85%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit $40.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%.
- GrafTech International EAF stock drifted down 8.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74.
- Costamare CMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.05. Shares traded down 1.26%.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO shares set a new 52-week low of $30.48. The stock traded down 1.67%.
- Centerspace CSR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $72.94. Shares traded down 1.94%.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Monday morning, moving down 4.37%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $21.82 on Monday, moving down 3.49%.
- BlackRock Corporate High HYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.
- Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit $16.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.35%.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Magnite MGNI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.03 and moving up 1.12%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX stock drifted down 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.
- SkyWest SKYW stock hit $17.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock drifted down 4.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75.
- Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.26 and moving down 0.4%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.68. The stock traded down 0.45%.
- Conduent CNDT shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares moved down 7.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting down 7.61%.
- Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.19 on Monday morning, moving down 18.55%.
- Advantage Solutions ADV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.39. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $8.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares made a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Zhihu ZH shares moved up 1.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting up 1.79%.
- SecureWorks SCWX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 0.46%.
- Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
- Gladstone Land LAND shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.43.
- Cerence CRNC shares set a new yearly low of $17.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- CS Disco LAW shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 3.57%.
- Anterix ATEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.24 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%.
- Lion Electric LEV shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45. The stock traded down 0.57%.
- Third Harmonic Bio THRD shares fell to $16.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.86%.
- HUYA HUYA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.75. The stock traded down 2.97%.
- Rover Group ROVR shares moved down 8.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58, drifting down 8.59%.
- Universal Health Realty UHT stock set a new 52-week low of $46.73 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
- SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- Western Asset WIW stock set a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
- Arrival ARVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.91. Shares traded down 5.07%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE stock hit $9.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
- Unisys UIS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Monday, moving down 4.01%.
- Latham Group SWIM shares set a new yearly low of $4.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares set a new 52-week low of $53.97. The stock traded up 0.29%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares moved down 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.92, drifting down 2.33%.
- UserTesting USER shares moved up 1.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65, drifting up 1.49%.
- Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.3%.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.39. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal VKQ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.56 and moving down 0.07%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock hit a yearly low of $26.28. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- SmartRent SMRT stock hit $2.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares fell to $2.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a yearly low of $9.58. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- GAMCO Investors GBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares were down 18.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.80.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Terran Orbital LLAP shares set a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock traded down 4.32%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares made a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Monday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.65.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB shares fell to $2.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.07%.
- Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.61%.
- 8x8 EGHT shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $22.94. Shares traded down 1.15%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock hit a yearly low of $9.99. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.85 and moving up 0.43%.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- RMR Group RMR shares moved down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.41, drifting down 0.49%.
- I-MAB IMAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.88. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- AMMO POWW shares set a new 52-week low of $3.38. The stock traded down 0.86%.
- Ramaco Resources METC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.68. The stock traded up 2.03%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.88 and moving down 0.38%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85.
- Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock hit a yearly low of $16.53. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
- Safe Bulkers SB stock hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- New Pacific Metals NEWP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.08 and moving up 1.27%.
- Daseke DSKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- Largo LGO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.
- DWS Municipal IT KTF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Monday, moving up 0.11%.
- Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR shares fell to $7.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- ZimVie ZIMV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Monday morning, moving down 1.58%.
- Affimed AFMD stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.82. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares fell to $1.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.54%.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Vaxart VXRT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 7.14%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares fell to $5.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Monday, moving down 4.54%.
- Lands' End LE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Monday morning, moving down 0.12%.
- Clough Global Opps GLO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock traded down 3.59%.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock set a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Monday, moving down 0.18%.
- Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.38 and moving up 1.78%.
- Information Servs Gr III stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.07 and moving up 0.19%.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.28%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday, moving down 1.55%.
- Local Bounti LOCL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH shares moved up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.03, drifting up 0.57%.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares moved down 7.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47, drifting down 7.41%.
- AppHarvest APPH stock drifted down 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.07.
- Western Asset Inflation WIA stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Monday, moving down 0.02%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Monday morning, moving down 6.3%.
- Aenza SAA AENZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 2.11%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal ETX shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.49.
- AEye LIDR shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Village Farms Intl VFF stock hit $2.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- Revelstone Capital RCACU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
- Neuberger Berman NBH stock set a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Monday, moving down 0.14%.
- WM Tech MAPS shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.95.
- Metalla Royalty MTA shares moved up 2.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.73, drifting up 2.65%.
- CSI Compressco CCLP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday morning, moving up 0.82%.
- Taiwan Fund TWN shares made a new 52-week low of $23.14 on Monday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares fell to $1.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.68%.
- Insight Select Income INSI shares moved up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.75, drifting up 0.06%.
- Cleanspark CLSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.28%.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving up 1.35%.
- Luna Innovations LUNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.62%.
- Immutep IMMP shares fell to $1.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Talkspace TALK stock drifted down 4.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.97. Shares traded down 0.79%.
- XL Fleet XL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Icosavax ICVX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.64. The stock traded down 2.37%.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit $1.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.08%.
- TrueCar TRUE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Monday. The stock was down 5.12% for the day.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved down 5.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23, drifting down 5.02%.
- Inspirato ISPO shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.
- PepGen PEPG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday. The stock was down 6.04% for the day.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.70 and moving down 4.0%.
- XBiotech XBIT shares set a new yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- L.B. Foster FSTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Monday morning, moving down 0.91%.
- Eastern Co EML shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.51, drifting down 1.44%.
- United Security UBFO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.51. Shares traded up 1.45%.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO stock drifted up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75.
- Union Bankshares UNB shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.14.
- Telesat TSAT stock hit $8.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%.
- Innovate VATE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Monday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- Profound Medical PROF shares set a new yearly low of $4.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
- Mobilicom MOBBW stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 13.54% on the session.
- Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- DarioHealth DRIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.66. Shares traded down 2.21%.
- Compugen CGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Passage Bio PASG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%.
- Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.49%.
- Americas Gold And Silver USAS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Monday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
- AgroFresh Solutions AGFS shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.
- EMCORE EMKR shares moved down 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 1.66%.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock hit $0.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.12%.
- Surface Oncology SURF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.88.
- One Stop Systems OSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.31. Shares traded down 2.32%.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit $1.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.9%.
- Delwinds Insurance FOXO shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.
- Athenex ATNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday. The stock was down 13.93% for the day.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.12. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares hit a yearly low of $8.52. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Lucira Health LHDX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 6.23%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 1.42%.
- GoHealth GOCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.37. Shares traded down 5.68%.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell to $2.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.4%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 7.74%.
- Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- US Global Investors GROW shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Treasure Global TGL shares fell to $2.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.46%.
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.15. Shares traded down 7.21%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.09.
- Takung Art TKAT stock drifted up 0.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
- Lizhi LIZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday, moving down 2.71%.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 5.11%.
- Sypris Solutions SYPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
- Cyngn CYN shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.
- Alset EHome International AEI stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23.
- Sientra SIEN shares fell to $0.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%.
- Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares moved down 1.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.15, drifting down 1.8%.
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- Remark Hldgs MARK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares were up 627.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25.
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.71 and moving down 2.16%.
- Kalera KAL stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 2.75%.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 12.39% on the session.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell to $0.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving down 1.43%.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.19%.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.32%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 5.3%.
- T Stamp IDAI shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18.
- Reborn Coffee REBN stock drifted up 2.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04.
- EBET EBET shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
- Vincerx Pharma VINC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Monday. The stock was down 5.8% for the day.
- The9 NCTY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Monday, moving down 0.85%.
- DallasNews DALN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded up 1.7%.
- Pluri PLUR shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was up 3.83% on the session.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
- iPower IPW shares were down 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.86.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday morning, moving down 1.21%.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares fell to $1.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock traded down 1.09%.
- Minerva Surgical UTRS shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 20.79% on the session.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 13.86% on the session.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares fell to $0.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.74%.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.49 and moving up 0.3%.
- Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, moving down 5.42%.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday morning, moving down 71.15%.
- Eqonex EQOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.42. Shares traded down 5.42%.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was down 21.79% on the session.
- Lisata Therapeutics LSTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%.
- Vivopower International VVPR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday. The stock was down 6.74% for the day.
- WidePoint WYY stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 3.42%.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.22%.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
- Austin Gold AUST shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Monday morning, moving down 4.55%.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- TOP Ships TOPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.39 and moving down 5.16%.
- Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Monday, moving down 3.98%.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Monday morning, moving down 0.75%.
- Nephros NEPH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 0.01%.
- JX Luxventure LLL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares were down 24.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.64.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.49. The stock traded down 8.28%.
- Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $0.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.62%.
- RiceBran Tech RIBT stock drifted down 5.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was down 7.55% for the day.
- LogicMark LGMK stock hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.11%.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 20.38%.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 34.48%.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares were up 792.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.
- Versus Systems VS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was up 34.02% for the day.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock drifted down 10.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15.
- Zovio ZVO stock drifted down 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
- G Medical Innovations GMVD shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26, drifting down 7.78%.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 10.79%.
- Cemtrex CETX stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 10.36% for the day.
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.79%.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.19. Shares traded down 3.17%.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.59 and moving up 12.87%.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock traded up 2.14%.
- Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN shares fell to $0.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.14%.
- Aditxt ADTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 20.23%.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday, moving down 3.5%.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock drifted down 15.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
