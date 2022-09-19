ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 12:30 PM | 42 min read

 

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 792.31% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Toyota Motor TM stock hit $140.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Sony Group SONY shares moved up 0.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.31, drifting up 0.4%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares set a new yearly low of $52.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $368.88.
  • America Movil AMX shares fell to $16.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $82.59 and moving down 1.29%.
  • National Grid NGG stock hit $59.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $109.78.
  • LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.65. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Weyerhaeuser WY shares hit a yearly low of $30.42. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 1.93%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares reached a new 52-week low of $261.78 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%.
  • PerkinElmer PKI stock hit a new 52-week low of $126.98. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • VF VFC stock hit a yearly low of $39.19. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Avantor AVTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.91. Shares traded down 1.98%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock hit $89.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.
  • XPeng XPEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.42%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO shares made a new 52-week low of $439.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $65.81 and moving down 0.09%.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC shares fell to $195.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%.
  • Bio-Techne TECH shares moved down 1.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $300.38, drifting down 1.93%.
  • Viatris VTRS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Hasbro HAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $74.63. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $218.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $18.98. The stock traded down 0.57%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.74. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • AppLovin APP shares fell to $22.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
  • Allegion ALLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
  • Bruker BRKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $51.74. Shares traded down 1.27%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.33. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.47 and moving down 0.14%.
  • Mohawk Industries MHK shares moved up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $99.11, drifting up 1.92%.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.36%.
  • Cable One CABO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1,014.08. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Ternium TX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
  • Envista Holdings NVST shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.84.
  • IAC IAC stock hit a yearly low of $59.72. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.66 on Monday morning, moving down 2.52%.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.53. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $73.92 and moving down 0.63%.
  • Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.80 on Monday morning, moving up 2.8%.
  • Braskem BAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.67. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.84.
  • Omnicell OMCL stock hit a yearly low of $91.00. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $45.18. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • ICU Medical ICUI shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.40.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR shares made a new 52-week low of $46.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded down 2.0%.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH stock set a new 52-week low of $42.88 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit $28.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.52%.
  • Evotec EVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.44%.
  • Neogen NEOG stock set a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Monday, moving down 2.11%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.17. Shares traded down 3.19%.
  • Teradata TDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.76. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW shares were up 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.89.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares set a new yearly low of $48.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • LivaNova LIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.60 on Monday morning, moving down 2.6%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.61.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Monday, moving down 0.55%.
  • Korn Ferry KFY shares set a new 52-week low of $48.83. The stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Monday, moving down 4.06%.
  • Verint Systems VRNT stock hit $36.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
  • WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock traded down 7.44%.
  • Methanex MEOH shares set a new 52-week low of $32.17. The stock traded up 0.91%.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.38%.
  • Novavax NVAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.62 and moving down 7.3%.
  • Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares moved down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12, drifting down 0.64%.
  • Uniti Group UNIT shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.43.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX stock drifted down 4.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70.
  • Kadant KAI shares hit a yearly low of $165.37. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.89%.
  • CarGurus CARG stock drifted down 0.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.84.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN shares fell to $23.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.08%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $12.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY stock hit $5.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.19%.
  • CureVac CVAC shares were down 3.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Constellium CSTM shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.30.
  • Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.17 on Monday morning, moving up 2.66%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $17.84 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.
  • Angi ANGI stock hit $3.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.41%.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday, moving down 3.17%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.75. Shares traded up 1.52%.
  • B&G Foods BGS shares set a new yearly low of $18.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.85%.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit $40.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock drifted down 8.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74.
  • Costamare CMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.05. Shares traded down 1.26%.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO shares set a new 52-week low of $30.48. The stock traded down 1.67%.
  • Centerspace CSR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $72.94. Shares traded down 1.94%.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Monday morning, moving down 4.37%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $21.82 on Monday, moving down 3.49%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.
  • Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit $16.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Magnite MGNI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.03 and moving up 1.12%.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX stock drifted down 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.
  • SkyWest SKYW stock hit $17.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock drifted down 4.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.26 and moving down 0.4%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.68. The stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Conduent CNDT shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares moved down 7.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting down 7.61%.
  • Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.19 on Monday morning, moving down 18.55%.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.39. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $8.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares made a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Zhihu ZH shares moved up 1.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting up 1.79%.
  • SecureWorks SCWX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 0.46%.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Gladstone Land LAND shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.43.
  • Cerence CRNC shares set a new yearly low of $17.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • CS Disco LAW shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 3.57%.
  • Anterix ATEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.24 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45. The stock traded down 0.57%.
  • Third Harmonic Bio THRD shares fell to $16.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.86%.
  • HUYA HUYA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.75. The stock traded down 2.97%.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares moved down 8.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58, drifting down 8.59%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT stock set a new 52-week low of $46.73 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • Western Asset WIW stock set a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Arrival ARVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.91. Shares traded down 5.07%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE stock hit $9.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Unisys UIS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Monday, moving down 4.01%.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares set a new yearly low of $4.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares set a new 52-week low of $53.97. The stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT shares moved down 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.92, drifting down 2.33%.
  • UserTesting USER shares moved up 1.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65, drifting up 1.49%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.39. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.56 and moving down 0.07%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock hit a yearly low of $26.28. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock hit $2.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares fell to $2.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a yearly low of $9.58. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • GAMCO Investors GBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares were down 18.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.80.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares set a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock traded down 4.32%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares made a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Monday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.65.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB shares fell to $2.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.07%.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.61%.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $22.94. Shares traded down 1.15%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock hit a yearly low of $9.99. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.85 and moving up 0.43%.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • RMR Group RMR shares moved down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.41, drifting down 0.49%.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.88. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • AMMO POWW shares set a new 52-week low of $3.38. The stock traded down 0.86%.
  • Ramaco Resources METC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.68. The stock traded up 2.03%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.88 and moving down 0.38%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85.
  • Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock hit a yearly low of $16.53. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • Safe Bulkers SB stock hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • New Pacific Metals NEWP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.08 and moving up 1.27%.
  • Daseke DSKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • Largo LGO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Monday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR shares fell to $7.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Monday morning, moving down 1.58%.
  • Affimed AFMD stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.82. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares fell to $1.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.54%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 7.14%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares fell to $5.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Monday, moving down 4.54%.
  • Lands' End LE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Monday morning, moving down 0.12%.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock traded down 3.59%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock set a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Monday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.38 and moving up 1.78%.
  • Information Servs Gr III stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.07 and moving up 0.19%.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.28%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday, moving down 1.55%.
  • Local Bounti LOCL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH shares moved up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.03, drifting up 0.57%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares moved down 7.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47, drifting down 7.41%.
  • AppHarvest APPH stock drifted down 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.07.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Monday, moving down 0.02%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Monday morning, moving down 6.3%.
  • Aenza SAA AENZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 2.11%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal ETX shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.49.
  • AEye LIDR shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF stock hit $2.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Revelstone Capital RCACU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH stock set a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Monday, moving down 0.14%.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.95.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA shares moved up 2.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.73, drifting up 2.65%.
  • CSI Compressco CCLP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • Taiwan Fund TWN shares made a new 52-week low of $23.14 on Monday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares fell to $1.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.68%.
  • Insight Select Income INSI shares moved up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.75, drifting up 0.06%.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.28%.
  • Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving up 1.35%.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • Immutep IMMP shares fell to $1.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Talkspace TALK stock drifted down 4.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.97. Shares traded down 0.79%.
  • XL Fleet XL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Icosavax ICVX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.64. The stock traded down 2.37%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit $1.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.08%.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Monday. The stock was down 5.12% for the day.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved down 5.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23, drifting down 5.02%.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.
  • PepGen PEPG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday. The stock was down 6.04% for the day.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.70 and moving down 4.0%.
  • XBiotech XBIT shares set a new yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Monday morning, moving down 0.91%.
  • Eastern Co EML shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.51, drifting down 1.44%.
  • United Security UBFO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.51. Shares traded up 1.45%.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO stock drifted up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75.
  • Union Bankshares UNB shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.14.
  • Telesat TSAT stock hit $8.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%.
  • Innovate VATE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Monday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares set a new yearly low of $4.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Mobilicom MOBBW stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 13.54% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • DarioHealth DRIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.66. Shares traded down 2.21%.
  • Compugen CGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.49%.
  • Americas Gold And Silver USAS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Monday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
  • AgroFresh Solutions AGFS shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares moved down 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 1.66%.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock hit $0.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.12%.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.88.
  • One Stop Systems OSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.31. Shares traded down 2.32%.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit $1.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.9%.
  • Delwinds Insurance FOXO shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.
  • Athenex ATNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday. The stock was down 13.93% for the day.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.12. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares hit a yearly low of $8.52. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 6.23%.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 1.42%.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.37. Shares traded down 5.68%.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell to $2.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.4%.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 7.74%.
  • Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • US Global Investors GROW shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares fell to $2.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.46%.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.15. Shares traded down 7.21%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.09.
  • Takung Art TKAT stock drifted up 0.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday, moving down 2.71%.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 5.11%.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
  • Cyngn CYN shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.
  • Alset EHome International AEI stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23.
  • Sientra SIEN shares fell to $0.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares moved down 1.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.15, drifting down 1.8%.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares were up 627.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.71 and moving down 2.16%.
  • Kalera KAL stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 2.75%.
  • Wearable Devices WLDS shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 12.39% on the session.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell to $0.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving down 1.43%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.19%.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.32%.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 5.3%.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18.
  • Reborn Coffee REBN stock drifted up 2.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04.
  • EBET EBET shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Monday. The stock was down 5.8% for the day.
  • The9 NCTY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Monday, moving down 0.85%.
  • DallasNews DALN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded up 1.7%.
  • Pluri PLUR shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was up 3.83% on the session.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
  • iPower IPW shares were down 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday morning, moving down 1.21%.
  • Biofrontera BFRI shares fell to $1.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock traded down 1.09%.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 20.79% on the session.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 13.86% on the session.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares fell to $0.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.74%.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.49 and moving up 0.3%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, moving down 5.42%.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday morning, moving down 71.15%.
  • Eqonex EQOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.42. Shares traded down 5.42%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was down 21.79% on the session.
  • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%.
  • Vivopower International VVPR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday. The stock was down 6.74% for the day.
  • WidePoint WYY stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 3.42%.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.22%.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Monday morning, moving down 4.55%.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • TOP Ships TOPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.39 and moving down 5.16%.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Monday, moving down 3.98%.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Monday morning, moving down 0.75%.
  • Nephros NEPH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 0.01%.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares were down 24.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.64.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.49. The stock traded down 8.28%.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $0.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.62%.
  • RiceBran Tech RIBT stock drifted down 5.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was down 7.55% for the day.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.11%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 20.38%.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 34.48%.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares were up 792.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.
  • Versus Systems VS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was up 34.02% for the day.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock drifted down 10.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Zovio ZVO stock drifted down 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
  • G Medical Innovations GMVD shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26, drifting down 7.78%.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 10.79%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 10.36% for the day.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.79%.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.19. Shares traded down 3.17%.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.59 and moving up 12.87%.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock traded up 2.14%.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN shares fell to $0.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.14%.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 20.23%.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday, moving down 3.5%.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock drifted down 15.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.

