Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
1.4/4.57%
52 Wk
27.15 - 37.99
Mkt Cap
139.2M
Payout Ratio
44.9
Open
-
P/E
10.42
EPS
0.76
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Union Bankshares Inc operates as a community bank in the financial services industry. It offers retail and commercial banking services to its customers through its branches, ATMs, telebanking, and internet banking systems. The company provides retail banking services to individuals and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts within its market area. In addition, it also offers fiduciary and asset management services through its Asset Management Group. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.760
REV12.037M

Union Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Bankshares (UNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Union Bankshares's (UNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Union Bankshares (UNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) was reported by BMO Capital on January 24, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting UNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 512.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Bankshares (UNB)?

A

The stock price for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is $31.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Bankshares (UNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) reporting earnings?

A

Union Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Union Bankshares (UNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Bankshares (UNB) operate in?

A

Union Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.