|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|REV
|12.037M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Union Bankshares’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO).
The latest price target for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) was reported by BMO Capital on January 24, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting UNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 512.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is $31.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Union Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Union Bankshares.
Union Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.