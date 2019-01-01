Union Bankshares Inc operates as a community bank in the financial services industry. It offers retail and commercial banking services to its customers through its branches, ATMs, telebanking, and internet banking systems. The company provides retail banking services to individuals and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts within its market area. In addition, it also offers fiduciary and asset management services through its Asset Management Group. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the US.