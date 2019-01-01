QQQ
Americas Gold And Silver Corp is a mining company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of precious metals mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. The company's primary operating assets are The Cosala operations, The Galena Complex, and Relief Canyon. The company also holds interests in the San Felipe Development Project located in Sonora, Mexico.

Americas Gold And Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX: USAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americas Gold And Silver's (USAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX: USAS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.25 expecting USAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.45% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Americas Gold And Silver (USAS)?

A

The stock price for Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX: USAS) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q

When is Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) reporting earnings?

A

Americas Gold And Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) operate in?

A

Americas Gold And Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.