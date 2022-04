Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 466 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) .

. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 33.2% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 33.2% to reach a new 52-week low. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday are as follows:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock set a new 52-week low of $128.28 on Monday, moving down 0.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $128.28 on Monday, moving down 0.79%. Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.93.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.93. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $112.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $112.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock hit $451.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.21%.

stock hit $451.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares hit a yearly low of $195.25. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $195.25. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly low of $46.63. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $46.63. The stock was up 1.81% for the day. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.13. The stock traded up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.13. The stock traded up 0.68%. State Street (NYSE:STT) stock drifted down 2.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.40.

stock drifted down 2.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.40. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares set a new yearly low of $117.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $117.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $90.44. Shares traded up 0.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $90.44. Shares traded up 0.22%. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares fell to $21.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $21.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares hit a yearly low of $107.15. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $107.15. The stock was down 5.37% on the session. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares fell to $49.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%.

shares fell to $49.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $97.00 and moving up 0.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $97.00 and moving up 0.26%. Graco (NYSE:GGG) stock hit $64.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.

stock hit $64.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.33. The stock traded down 2.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.33. The stock traded down 2.24%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock drifted down 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $68.67.

stock drifted down 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $68.67. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $237.15 and moving down 0.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $237.15 and moving down 0.16%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock drifted down 1.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.46.

stock drifted down 1.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.46. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock drifted down 3.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $151.41.

stock drifted down 3.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $151.41. Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares made a new 52-week low of $47.04 on Monday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $47.04 on Monday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) stock drifted down 2.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $130.88.

stock drifted down 2.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $130.88. Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares moved up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $60.61, drifting up 1.26%.

shares moved up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $60.61, drifting up 1.26%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares hit a yearly low of $143.98. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $143.98. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.87.

shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.87. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock hit $55.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%.

stock hit $55.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $113.43. The stock traded up 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $113.43. The stock traded up 0.37%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares moved up 0.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $228.50, drifting up 0.75%.

shares moved up 0.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $228.50, drifting up 0.75%. Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $118.04.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $118.04. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $96.19. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $96.19. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) shares set a new yearly low of $45.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) stock set a new 52-week low of $125.48 on Monday, moving up 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $125.48 on Monday, moving up 0.21%. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.31 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.31 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.33. The stock traded down 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.33. The stock traded down 0.4%. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.21. The stock traded down 2.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $70.21. The stock traded down 2.52%. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) stock hit $24.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $24.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares fell to $29.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.31%.

shares fell to $29.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.31%. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) shares made a new 52-week low of $99.20 on Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $99.20 on Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares fell to $43.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.18%.

shares fell to $43.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.18%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.19 on Monday, moving down 2.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.19 on Monday, moving down 2.87%. Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) shares set a new yearly low of $158.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $158.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock hit a yearly low of $13.45. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.45. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares hit a yearly low of $73.26. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $73.26. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock drifted up 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $59.19.

stock drifted up 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $59.19. Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.42 on Monday, moving down 2.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.42 on Monday, moving down 2.33%. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares moved down 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80, drifting down 0.05%.

shares moved down 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80, drifting down 0.05%. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94. The stock traded up 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94. The stock traded up 0.4%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new yearly low of $54.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $54.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Monday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Monday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock hit a yearly low of $28.82. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.82. The stock was down 2.4% for the day. BlackRock Innovation (NYSE:BIGZ) stock hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 1.17% for the day. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.47 on Monday, moving down 2.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.47 on Monday, moving down 2.39%. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.21 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.21 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.54. Shares traded down 0.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.54. Shares traded down 0.36%. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Monday. The stock was down 10.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Monday. The stock was down 10.3% for the day. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock drifted down 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.36.

stock drifted down 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.36. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78.

shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78. ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares hit a yearly low of $63.92. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.92. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.08 and moving down 3.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.08 and moving down 3.43%. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares moved down 1.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.33, drifting down 1.13%.

shares moved down 1.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.33, drifting down 1.13%. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.76 and moving down 2.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.76 and moving down 2.89%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock hit $7.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.31%.

stock hit $7.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.31%. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares moved up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.05, drifting up 0.87%.

shares moved up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.05, drifting up 0.87%. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.55 and moving down 2.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.55 and moving down 2.29%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) stock hit a yearly low of $20.49. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.49. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock drifted down 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.60.

stock drifted down 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.60. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock hit a yearly low of $51.62. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $51.62. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares moved down 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.56, drifting down 0.44%.

shares moved down 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.56, drifting down 0.44%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock drifted down 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32.

stock drifted down 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares fell to $19.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.

shares fell to $19.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock hit a yearly low of $38.71. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.71. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.16. The stock traded up 1.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.16. The stock traded up 1.81%. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares fell to $24.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.

shares fell to $24.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.45%. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday, moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday, moving down 0.77%. Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.09 on Monday, moving up 0.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.09 on Monday, moving up 0.86%. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 4.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 4.19% for the day. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.83. Shares traded up 0.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.83. Shares traded up 0.17%. Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.60 and moving down 2.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.60 and moving down 2.32%. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday, moving down 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday, moving down 1.6%. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.18. Shares traded down 1.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.18. Shares traded down 1.85%. Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday, moving down 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday, moving down 1.17%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.90 on Monday, moving down 2.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.90 on Monday, moving down 2.74%. Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%. PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) shares moved up 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.06, drifting up 1.61%.

shares moved up 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.06, drifting up 1.61%. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock hit $24.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.

stock hit $24.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.02 and moving down 21.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.02 and moving down 21.02%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares fell to $11.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%.

shares fell to $11.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%. Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares set a new yearly low of $12.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock traded down 0.79%. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.82. Shares traded down 0.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.82. Shares traded down 0.87%. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares set a new yearly low of $10.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares hit a yearly low of $28.53. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.53. The stock was up 1.57% on the session. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock drifted down 2.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93.

stock drifted down 2.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.60 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.60 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock drifted down 2.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.67.

stock drifted down 2.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock drifted down 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.02.

stock drifted down 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.02. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday morning, moving down 33.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday morning, moving down 33.2%. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock was down 2.95% on the session. ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.55. Shares traded down 2.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.55. Shares traded down 2.25%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares set a new yearly low of $10.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares fell to $11.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.09%.

shares fell to $11.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.09%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.78 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.78 and moving 0.0% (flat). Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares moved down 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.37, drifting down 0.22%.

shares moved down 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.37, drifting down 0.22%. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91. The stock traded down 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91. The stock traded down 1.03%. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Monday. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Monday. The stock was down 3.28% for the day. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock hit $24.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.82%.

stock hit $24.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.82%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock drifted down 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.20.

stock drifted down 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.20. Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock hit $2.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%.

stock hit $2.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%. The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) stock hit $41.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%.

stock hit $41.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares fell to $2.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%.

shares fell to $2.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.82.

shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.82. Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares made a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Monday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Monday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.51. Shares traded down 0.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.51. Shares traded down 0.47%. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.31%. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock drifted up 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87.

stock drifted up 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87. Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Monday, moving down 1.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Monday, moving down 1.8%. Nuveen Variable Rate (NYSE:NPFD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.88. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.88. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock drifted down 3.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00.

stock drifted down 3.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Monday morning, moving down 0.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Monday morning, moving down 0.03%. Bird Glb (NYSE:BRDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Monday morning, moving down 7.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Monday morning, moving down 7.58%. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.22%.

stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.22%. Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) shares set a new yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock hit $23.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%.

stock hit $23.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was down 0.96% for the day. PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.32. The stock traded down 3.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.32. The stock traded down 3.23%. Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.73. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.73. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.26. Shares traded down 1.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.26. Shares traded down 1.22%. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Monday, moving down 0.75%. Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.58. Shares traded down 1.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.58. Shares traded down 1.34%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.86%. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% on the session. Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.42. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.42. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 3.9% on the session. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares were down 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.43.

shares were down 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.43. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock drifted down 4.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.18.

stock drifted down 4.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.18. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares moved down 6.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11, drifting down 6.55%.

shares moved down 6.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11, drifting down 6.55%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.56. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.56. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares fell to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.

shares fell to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%. Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.51. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.51. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.39. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.39. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares fell to $14.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.47%.

shares fell to $14.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.47%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) shares hit a yearly low of $12.37. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.37. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.95 on Monday morning, moving down 2.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.95 on Monday morning, moving down 2.42%. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Monday morning, moving down 2.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Monday morning, moving down 2.65%. MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.08. Shares traded up 0.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.08. Shares traded up 0.32%. UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.82. Shares traded down 0.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.82. Shares traded down 0.51%. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares fell to $1.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.

shares fell to $1.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%. Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.47%. Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Monday, moving up 0.51%. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Monday, moving down 5.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Monday, moving down 5.92%. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares set a new yearly low of $22.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) stock hit a yearly low of $5.57. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.57. The stock was down 3.69% for the day. Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded down 1.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded down 1.29%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock drifted up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51.

stock drifted up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock hit a yearly low of $48.76. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.76. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%. Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.28. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.28. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Monday, moving down 3.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Monday, moving down 3.37%. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.46% on the session. Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Monday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Monday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock drifted down 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.76.

stock drifted down 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares hit a yearly low of $17.90. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.90. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.31 and moving down 3.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.31 and moving down 3.64%. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Monday, moving down 5.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Monday, moving down 5.5%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Monday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Monday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.88%. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.08. Shares traded down 2.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.08. Shares traded down 2.28%. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) stock hit $13.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.

stock hit $13.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%. Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.94. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.94. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.82. Shares traded down 5.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.82. Shares traded down 5.32%. Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.49. Shares traded up 0.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.49. Shares traded up 0.73%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares fell to $5.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

shares fell to $5.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.48. Shares traded down 1.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.48. Shares traded down 1.94%. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Monday, moving down 2.23%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock hit a yearly low of $13.95. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.95. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) shares fell to $12.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.

shares fell to $12.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock hit $1.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.6%.

stock hit $1.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.6%. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting up 0.67%.

shares moved up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting up 0.67%. Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.59.

shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.59. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.14.

shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.14. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.91 and moving up 2.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.91 and moving up 2.54%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.93 on Monday morning, moving down 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.93 on Monday morning, moving down 0.44%. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved down 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 1.31%.

shares moved down 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 1.31%. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday, moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday, moving down 4.11%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.48. Shares traded down 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.48. Shares traded down 0.31%. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares were down 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.62.

shares were down 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.62. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares moved down 3.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.13, drifting down 3.08%.

shares moved down 3.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.13, drifting down 3.08%. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Monday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Monday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares fell to $1.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.82%.

shares fell to $1.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.82%. Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE:NNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.89. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.89. Shares traded down 0.89%. Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Monday, moving down 4.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Monday, moving down 4.49%. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares fell to $1.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.79%.

shares fell to $1.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.79%. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Monday morning, moving down 4.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Monday morning, moving down 4.44%. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE:PFD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.07. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.07. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday, moving down 5.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday, moving down 5.16%. Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday. The stock was down 6.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday. The stock was down 6.49% for the day. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock hit $12.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%.

stock hit $12.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock hit $2.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.37%.

stock hit $2.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.37%. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock traded down 4.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock traded down 4.75%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.18 and moving down 2.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.18 and moving down 2.21%. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Monday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Monday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day. eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares moved down 2.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting down 2.27%.

shares moved down 2.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting down 2.27%. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) stock hit a yearly low of $4.18. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.18. The stock was down 7.24% for the day. Genius Gr (AMEX:GNS) stock hit $6.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.56%.

stock hit $6.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.56%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares fell to $0.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.19%.

shares fell to $0.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.19%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares hit a yearly low of $7.67. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.67. The stock was down 3.98% on the session. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 7.09% on the session. Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 0.34% for the day. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 5.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 5.52%. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock drifted down 0.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29.

stock drifted down 0.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.34. Shares traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.34. Shares traded down 5.56%. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.52 and moving down 3.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.52 and moving down 3.8%. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares moved down 2.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting down 2.51%.

shares moved down 2.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting down 2.51%. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 3.48% for the day. MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE:NIM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.32. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.32. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.

shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.98 and moving down 0.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.98 and moving down 0.07%. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 5.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 5.88%. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.5% on the session. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77. DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.56. Shares traded down 0.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.56. Shares traded down 0.41%. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 10.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 10.02%. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Monday, moving down 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Monday, moving down 0.22%. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 1.59%. Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.72 and moving down 2.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.72 and moving down 2.48%. Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 4.12% on the session. IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) stock hit $2.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.35%.

stock hit $2.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.35%. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares fell to $0.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.

shares fell to $0.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares were down 5.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.

shares were down 5.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Monday, moving down 5.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Monday, moving down 5.73%. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) stock hit $9.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%.

stock hit $9.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.20 and moving down 3.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.20 and moving down 3.28%. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.31.

shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.31. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.71 and moving down 1.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.71 and moving down 1.66%. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 7.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 7.44% for the day. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 7.98% on the session. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.44.

shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.44. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.23. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.23. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) shares moved down 12.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06, drifting down 12.1%.

shares moved down 12.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06, drifting down 12.1%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.57% on the session. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock drifted down 4.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.

stock drifted down 4.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76. Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 6.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 6.23% for the day. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday, moving down 9.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday, moving down 9.0%. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares were down 5.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

shares were down 5.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was down 10.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was down 10.57% on the session. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell to $0.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.

shares fell to $0.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.71. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.71. The stock was down 3.86% on the session. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.80. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.80. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock drifted down 5.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74.

stock drifted down 5.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving up 0.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving up 0.32%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was down 10.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was down 10.57% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.00. Shares traded down 2.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.00. Shares traded down 2.43%. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 13.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 13.95% on the session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock hit $1.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%.

stock hit $1.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.69.

shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.69. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Monday, moving down 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Monday, moving down 1.5%. Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday morning, moving down 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday morning, moving down 1.35%. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%. Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 2.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 2.6%. NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) shares fell to $11.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%.

shares fell to $11.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Monday morning, moving down 7.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Monday morning, moving down 7.47%. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.12% on the session. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.01. Shares traded down 0.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.01. Shares traded down 0.1%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.

shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 1.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 1.73%. Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded down 8.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded down 8.17%. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 3.82% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Monday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Monday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Monday. The stock was down 12.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Monday. The stock was down 12.42% for the day. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares fell to $10.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

shares fell to $10.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 4.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 4.05%. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock hit $0.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.

stock hit $0.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.50. Shares traded down 6.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.50. Shares traded down 6.43%. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares fell to $1.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.54%.

shares fell to $1.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.54%. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.08. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.08. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares fell to $0.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.

shares fell to $0.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%. Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 1.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 1.83%. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares fell to $1.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.73%.

shares fell to $1.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.73%. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares fell to $1.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock drifted down 10.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.

stock drifted down 10.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Monday, moving down 3.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Monday, moving down 3.14%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock drifted down 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.

stock drifted down 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 2.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 2.62%. WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock drifted down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05.

stock drifted down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05. Heritage Glb (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell to $0.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.12%.

shares fell to $0.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.12%. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was down 9.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was down 9.43% for the day. Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares were down 6.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33.

shares were down 6.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares fell to $0.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.

shares fell to $0.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock traded up 4.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock traded up 4.45%. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 4.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 4.13%. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 0.71%. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares moved up 4.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46, drifting up 4.62%.

shares moved up 4.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46, drifting up 4.62%. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved down 2.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86, drifting down 2.0%.

shares moved down 2.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86, drifting down 2.0%. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.43 and moving up 1.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.43 and moving up 1.69%. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares were down 11.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

shares were down 11.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66. CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.46 on Monday, moving down 1.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.46 on Monday, moving down 1.97%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 6.07% for the day. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 0.76% for the day. Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday, moving down 3.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday, moving down 3.86%. Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares moved down 8.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 8.48%.

shares moved down 8.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 8.48%. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.31, drifting down 3.06%.

shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.31, drifting down 3.06%. Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.63%. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares fell to $2.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.79%.

shares fell to $2.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.79%. Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 6.5% on the session. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares moved down 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 2.63%.

shares moved down 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 2.63%. Allena Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21. The stock was down 7.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.21. The stock was down 7.79% for the day. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 29.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 29.53% on the session. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.14%. LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 0.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 0.65%. TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.77. Shares traded down 4.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.77. Shares traded down 4.9%. China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI) stock drifted down 5.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.

stock drifted down 5.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.32%. Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.83 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.83 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% on the session. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.83%. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares moved down 10.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 10.22%.

shares moved down 10.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 10.22%. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day. CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 13.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 13.39% on the session. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock drifted down 4.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67.

stock drifted down 4.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.96%. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.45% on the session. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock hit $1.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%.

