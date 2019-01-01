QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/105.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.79 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
26.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
14.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 7:56AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Kubient Inc has developed a cloud-based software platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The platform allows both advertisers and publishers to use machine learning during any programmatic ad space auction.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kubient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kubient (KBNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kubient's (KBNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kubient (KBNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kubient

Q

Current Stock Price for Kubient (KBNT)?

A

The stock price for Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is $1.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kubient (KBNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubient.

Q

When is Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) reporting earnings?

A

Kubient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Kubient (KBNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kubient.

Q

What sector and industry does Kubient (KBNT) operate in?

A

Kubient is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.