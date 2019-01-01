QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
CN Energy Group Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon that is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production and a producer of biomass electricity generated in the process of producing activated carbon. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Activated carbon.

CN Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CN Energy Group (CNEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CN Energy Group (NASDAQ: CNEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CN Energy Group's (CNEY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CN Energy Group (CNEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CN Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CN Energy Group (CNEY)?

A

The stock price for CN Energy Group (NASDAQ: CNEY) is $1.98 last updated Today at 3:10:12 PM.

Q

Does CN Energy Group (CNEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CN Energy Group.

Q

When is CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) reporting earnings?

A

CN Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CN Energy Group (CNEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CN Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CN Energy Group (CNEY) operate in?

A

CN Energy Group is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.