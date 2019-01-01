QQQ
Range
9.18 - 9.23
Vol / Avg.
26.2K/26.1K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.99%
52 Wk
9.17 - 10.35
Mkt Cap
174.1M
Payout Ratio
59.7
Open
9.19
P/E
18.46
EPS
0
Shares
18.9M
Outstanding
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New York state income taxes, by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within the state of New York or certain U.S. territories.

Nuveen New York Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen New York Municipal's (NNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen New York Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen New York Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) is $9.22 last updated Today at 7:04:50 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE:NNY) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen New York Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen New York Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen New York Municipal (NNY) operate in?

A

Nuveen New York Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.