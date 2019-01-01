QQQ
Range
7.07 - 7.43
Vol / Avg.
57.2K/47.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.21 - 45
Mkt Cap
230.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and regulators.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forian (FORA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forian's (FORA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forian (FORA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forian

Q

Current Stock Price for Forian (FORA)?

A

The stock price for Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) is $7.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forian (FORA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forian.

Q

When is Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) reporting earnings?

A

Forian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Forian (FORA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forian.

Q

What sector and industry does Forian (FORA) operate in?

A

Forian is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.