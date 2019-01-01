|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Forian’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR), OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM).
There is no analysis for Forian
The stock price for Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) is $7.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Forian.
Forian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Forian.
Forian is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.