Range
1.75 - 1.8
Vol / Avg.
87.8K/90.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.68 - 5.63
Mkt Cap
21.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.78
P/E
32.31
EPS
0.01
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets. The company's portfolio includes solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition and activation, customer value management and loyalty for the telecom industry promoting partnerships into retail and financial services. It operates in one operating segment which includes two revenue types: license fees revenue and services revenue. The firm offers software solutions and services throughout the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolving Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolving Systems (EVOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evolving Systems's (EVOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evolving Systems (EVOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) was reported by DA Davidson on September 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting EVOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 235.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolving Systems (EVOL)?

A

The stock price for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) is $1.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evolving Systems (EVOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2016.

Q

When is Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) reporting earnings?

A

Evolving Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Evolving Systems (EVOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolving Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolving Systems (EVOL) operate in?

A

Evolving Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.