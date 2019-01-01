|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Evolving Systems’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU).
The latest price target for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) was reported by DA Davidson on September 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting EVOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 235.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) is $1.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2016.
Evolving Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evolving Systems.
Evolving Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.