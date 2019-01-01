Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of drug products that are intended to improve the survival and quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's lead product, PCS499 is an oral tablet that is an analog of an active metabolite of an already approved drug. It focuses on fibrotic related diseases such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Its pipeline products comprise PCS6422, PCS12852, and PCS100.