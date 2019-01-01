QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.54 - 9.28
Vol / Avg.
134.3K/349.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.58 - 55.66
Mkt Cap
304.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.68
Shares
32.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 12:42PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 2:05PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 11:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:05PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nkarta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nkarta (NKTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nkarta's (NKTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nkarta (NKTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) was reported by William Blair on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NKTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nkarta (NKTX)?

A

The stock price for Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) is $9.245 last updated Today at 7:12:00 PM.

Q

Does Nkarta (NKTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nkarta.

Q

When is Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) reporting earnings?

A

Nkarta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Nkarta (NKTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nkarta.

Q

What sector and industry does Nkarta (NKTX) operate in?

A

Nkarta is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.