|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Volcon’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN).
The latest price target for Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VLCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 203.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) is $1.9775 last updated Today at 3:25:38 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Volcon.
Volcon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Volcon.
Volcon is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.