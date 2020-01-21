Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday's morning session saw 316 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Changjiang Mining (OTC: CHJI).
- Lonza Group (NYSE: MAXR) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 69.91% afterwards.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.75. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving up 7.37%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares were up 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.40.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were down 0.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,480.64.
- Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) shares were up 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.99.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.10. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RIOCF) shares were up 3.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.46 for a change of up 3.09%.
- Riocan REIT (OTC: RHHBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Intouch Insight (OTC: INXSF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 11.76%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $349.98. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.27. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Meggitt (OTC: MEGGF) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.10.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.06. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- Captiva Verde Land (OTC: CPIVF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.32. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.5%.
- Dream Industrial REIT (OTC: DREUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.62 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.55.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $117.48 for a change of up 0.74%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $120.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Bayer (OTC: BAYZF) shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.55.
- Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares hit $17.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
- Spanish Broadcasting (OTC: SBSAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.44 with a daily change of flat%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $74.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.87%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $176.94. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares set a new yearly high of $162.94 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) shares were up 153.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.55.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares set a new 52-week high of $356.23 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.10. Shares traded up 1.27%.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to $49.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.
- Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.40.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.29 for a change of up 0.63%.
- SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.98. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.06 for a change of up 1.2%.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.59. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.35.
- China Gengsheng Minerals (OTC: CHGS) shares were up 139.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.07.
- TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares hit $12.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Biomerieux (OTC: BMXMF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.42.
- Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.82. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares hit a yearly high of $41.14. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were down 0.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.75.
- U.S. Lithium (OTC: LITH) shares hit a yearly high of $0.55. The stock traded up 28.26% on the session.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.13 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares hit $32.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.38.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.84 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) shares hit $79.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.65 on Tuesday, moving up 0.04%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $597.18. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares hit $46.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.33. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCUF) shares broke to $34.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- Omineca Mining and Metals (OTC: OMMSF) shares were up 50.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.09.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to $141.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares hit $98.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.39%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.31 on Tuesday, moving up 0.91%.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares broke to $16.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.48 on Tuesday, moving down 0.02%.
- Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.34 with a daily change of up 3.03%.
- Grandwon (OTC: GWON) shares hit $0.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Maxar Technologies (OTC: LZAGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.20 on Tuesday, moving up 6.52%.
- Lonza Group (NYSE: MAXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.64. The stock was up 3.24% for the day.
- Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Snam (OTC: SNMRF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.37 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $879.01 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.36. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares hit $79.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.97%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit $106.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $42.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares were up 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $875.85 for a change of up 2.68%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.07 on Tuesday, moving up 0.1%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) shares were up 3.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34 for a change of up 3.64%.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESF) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
- Pacific Silk Road (OTC: PPOTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.03 with a daily change of up 66.67%.
- UA Multimedia (OTC: UAMM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 19.12%.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to $65.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares set a new yearly high of $12.73 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Fortis (OTC: FSUMF) shares hit a yearly high of $8.09. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.
- Fortescue Metals Group (NYSE: FTS) shares hit a yearly high of $43.50. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares broke to $130.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $270.69 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Carlsberg (OTC: CABJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.04. The stock traded up 10.26% on the session.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.10 with a daily change of flat%.
- Kyocera (OTC: KYOCF) shares were up 3.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.00 for a change of up 3.45%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Tuesday, moving down 0.14%.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.92 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares broke to $152.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.42. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Cincinnati Bell (OTC: CHGCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $194.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical (NYSE: CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.47. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $163.19. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $27.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.04. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.03%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares broke to $43.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.5%.
- China BCT Pharmacy Group (OTC: CNBI) shares were up 12.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.18 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.30 on Tuesday, moving up 0.22%.
- Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.45% on the session.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares set a new yearly high of $49.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- New Age Metals (OTC: NMTLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of up 25.2%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares hit $307.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.99%.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.39 for a change of up 0.08%.
- Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares were up 6.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.36.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.67 on Tuesday, moving up 1.24%.
- Spartan Energy (OTC: SONVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Sonova Holding (NYSE: SPAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares were up 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.94.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) shares hit $14.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit $115.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
- RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.35 this morning. The stock was up 14.15% on the session.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.92.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.00 on Tuesday, moving up 3.03%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares broke to $70.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Xtraction Services Hldgs (OTC: XSHLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 15.77% for the day.
- Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) shares were up 2.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.69.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.95. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- OSRAM Licht (OTC: OSAGY) shares hit a yearly high of $16.61. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.
- Total Brain (OTC: BRRZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.50 with a daily change of up 8.7%.
- Capgemini (OTC: CGEMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.98 on Tuesday, moving up 0.81%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $279.95.
- Hannan Metals (OTC: HANNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving up 8.52%.
- Platinum Group Metals (AMEX: PLG) shares hit a yearly high of $2.87. The stock traded up 12.7% on the session.
- Thomasville Bancshares (OTC: THVB) shares broke to $48.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares hit $41.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (OTC: FZRO) shares hit a yearly high of $48.41. The stock traded up 50.54% on the session.
- FlashZero (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $339.57 for a change of up 0.66%.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares hit a yearly high of $40.68. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $639.17. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.08%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares hit $18.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $254.23 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTC: TCYMY) shares hit $35.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
- Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,481.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.26.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.33.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $308.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were down 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.76.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
- Sberbank of Russia (OTC: SBRCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.32. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares hit $10.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.34%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 2.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.06 for a change of up 2.38%.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.28 with a daily change of up 3.28%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.22.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $380.50. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $214.12. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares hit $43.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.40.
- HelloFresh (OTC: HLFFF) shares were up 9.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of up 9.51%.
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.70. The stock was up 6.53% for the day.
- Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTC: PPERF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.58 on Tuesday, moving up 7.43%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $337.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.94 on Tuesday, moving up 0.34%.
- Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to $38.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.69. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Seeing Machines (OTC: SEEMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.22. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $297.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares were up 5.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $237.74.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares broke to $49.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.
- Yinfu Gold (OTC: ELRE) shares were up 3.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.67.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares were up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.41 for a change of up 0.33%.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares were up 3.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.83.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
- Parkervision (OTC: PRKR) shares were up 84.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.51 for a change of up 84.62%.
- Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares were up 3.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.73 for a change of up 3.67%.
- Altium (OTC: ALMFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.50. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
- Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE: SWZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0031 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.14%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares hit $19.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit $109.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares broke to $4.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTC: BKRKY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.29. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.61%.
- Lithium (OTC: LTUM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 30.0% on the session.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.00. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to $88.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Jaguar Financial (OTC: JGFCF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded up 88.24%.
- Tele2 (OTC: TLTZY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.59. Shares traded up 3.52%.
- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC: AEBZY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.90. Shares traded flat%.
- Suez (OTC: SZEVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.07. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- Ferrovial (OTC: FRRVY) shares broke to $32.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares were up 0.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.37.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.36 this morning. The stock was up 4.11% on the session.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.38 on Tuesday, moving up 4.56%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.57 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%.
- Generation Mining (OTC: GENMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.49. The stock was up 6.09% for the day.
- QMX Gold (OTC: QMXGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- Aritzia (OTC: ATZAF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.30.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.62. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.51. Shares traded up 0.77%.
- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- Spark New Zealand (OTC: SPKKY) shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20.
- Kerry Group (OTC: KRYAF) shares were up 4.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.45 for a change of up 4.16%.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares hit a yearly high of $204.78. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.44 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.44.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.46 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%.
- Altus Group (OTC: ASGTF) shares broke to $32.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.21%.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.10. The stock traded down 0.95% on the session.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares broke to $101.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.89 for a change of up 0.6%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares broke to $20.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares hit a yearly high of $312.97. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Avita Medical (OTC: AVMXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.55 with a daily change of flat%.
- Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.10. The stock was up 5.23% for the day.
- Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $212.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.55. The stock was up 5.59% for the day.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.35 with a daily change of up 8.13%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.05. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new yearly high of $83.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.52 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- MTU Aero Engines (OTC: MTUAF) shares set a new yearly high of $318.00 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.78 for a change of up 0.28%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.20 on Tuesday, moving up 1.8%.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.27%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
- Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $119.85. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) shares hit a yearly high of $14.59. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
- Capgemini (OTC: CAPMF) shares set a new yearly high of $129.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit a yearly high of $59.01. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.17. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Coloplast (OTC: CLPBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
- Central Federal (OTC: CFDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.13%.
- Cyrela Commercial Propert (OTC: CYRLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.74. The stock was up 9.55% for the day.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.54.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.17 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.90. Shares traded up 1.69%.
- Absolute Software (OTC: ALSWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.01%.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $64.04. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Jubilee Metals Group (OTC: JUBPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 15.0%.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 for a change of up 4.52%.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.89 with a daily change of up 8.74%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.98. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.22.
- Group Ten Metals (OTC: PGEZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 14.04%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.01. Shares traded up 1.53%.
- Fibra Uno Administracion (OTC: FBASF) shares hit $1.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.89%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.43.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.37.
- Metallic Minerals (OTC: MMNGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.24 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.07 for a change of flat%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.64 for a change of up 0.71%.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.83. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.
- Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares were down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.80.
- WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares hit a yearly high of $339.59. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.13. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $145.79. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) shares hit $10.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.
- Bluestone Resources (OTC: BBSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.15. The stock traded up 6.48% on the session.
- San Gold (OTC: SGRCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0031 on Tuesday morning, moving up 30.0%.
- TÃ¼rkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTC: TKYVY) shares were up 16.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.40.
- Vubotics (OTC: VBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0023. The stock traded up 64.29% on the session.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares hit $6.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.25%.
- Carlsberg (OTC: CABGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Emera (OTC: EMRAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.03. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Viscount Mining (OTC: VLMGF) shares were up 12.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.24.
- Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC: OPHLY) shares broke to $7.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- CELLINK (OTC: CLKKF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.86. Shares traded down 69.91%.
- The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.32 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.47. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.39 on Tuesday, moving up 0.04%.
- Groupe Gorge (OTC: GGRGF) shares were up 8.96% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.55 for a change of up 8.96%.
- The Graystone Co (OTC: GYST) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0035. The stock was up 80.0% for the day.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.40.
- Partners Group Holding (OTC: PGPHF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $978.90 for a change of flat%.
- QinetiQ Group (OTC: QNTQY) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.10.
- 1911 Gold (OTC: HAVXF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.31. The stock traded up 18.13% on the session.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $236.68. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVF) shares hit $240.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.13%.
- Irving Resources (OTC: IRVRF) shares were up 3.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82.
- Guardian Capital Group (OTC: GCAAF) shares hit $21.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.5%.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $400.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.23%.
- York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares hit $48.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.54%.
- Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $76.76. Shares traded up 2.11%.
- Online Vacation Center (OTC: ONVC) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 8.82% for the day.
- AdvanSource Biomaterials (OTC: ASNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving up 5.56%.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares hit a yearly high of $20.23. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.25. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.67 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- Amaru (OTC: AMRU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session.
- Granite Oil (OTC: GXOCF) shares hit $0.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 57.74%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.81 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Choice Properties REIT (OTC: PPRQF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.33. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $301.00. Shares traded up 0.68%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.42. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Halma (OTC: HALMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.79. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $459.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- China Changjiang Mining (OTC: CHJI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.20. The stock traded up 471.43% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward.
