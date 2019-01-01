Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp is a Florida holding company. It is engaged in the provision of vacation travel and marketing services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. The company also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a website that connects travellers with websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.