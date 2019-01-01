QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp is a Florida holding company. It is engaged in the provision of vacation travel and marketing services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. The company also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a website that connects travellers with websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

Online Vacation Center Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Online Vacation Center (ONVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Online Vacation Center (OTCEM: ONVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Online Vacation Center's (ONVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Online Vacation Center.

Q

What is the target price for Online Vacation Center (ONVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Online Vacation Center

Q

Current Stock Price for Online Vacation Center (ONVC)?

A

The stock price for Online Vacation Center (OTCEM: ONVC) is $1.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:58:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Online Vacation Center (ONVC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 12, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2019.

Q

When is Online Vacation Center (OTCEM:ONVC) reporting earnings?

A

Online Vacation Center does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Online Vacation Center (ONVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Online Vacation Center.

Q

What sector and industry does Online Vacation Center (ONVC) operate in?

A

Online Vacation Center is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.