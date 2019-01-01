QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
28.4K/116.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Captiva Verde Wellness Corp is a global health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California, outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, premium infused products, consumer retail partnerships across North America, and infused product distribution in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Captiva Verde Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Captiva Verde Wellness (OTCPK: CPIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Captiva Verde Wellness's (CPIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Captiva Verde Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Captiva Verde Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF)?

A

The stock price for Captiva Verde Wellness (OTCPK: CPIVF) is $0.04 last updated Today at 3:21:15 PM.

Q

Does Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Captiva Verde Wellness.

Q

When is Captiva Verde Wellness (OTCPK:CPIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Captiva Verde Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Captiva Verde Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF) operate in?

A

Captiva Verde Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.