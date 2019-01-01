|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capgemini (OTCPK: CGEMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Capgemini.
There is no analysis for Capgemini
The stock price for Capgemini (OTCPK: CGEMY) is $41.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.
Capgemini does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Capgemini.
Capgemini is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.