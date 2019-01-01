QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.7K
Div / Yield
0.47/1.14%
52 Wk
32.16 - 49.65
Mkt Cap
35.6B
Payout Ratio
30.83
Open
-
P/E
29.19
Shares
855M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Capgemini is a French IT services company with a global presence. The firm has over 450 offices globally, with more than half of its employees based in India. Capgemini provides services related to IT consulting, infrastructure management, and business process outsourcing.

Analyst Ratings

Capgemini Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capgemini (CGEMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capgemini (OTCPK: CGEMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capgemini's (CGEMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capgemini.

Q

What is the target price for Capgemini (CGEMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capgemini

Q

Current Stock Price for Capgemini (CGEMY)?

A

The stock price for Capgemini (OTCPK: CGEMY) is $41.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capgemini (CGEMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.

Q

When is Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY) reporting earnings?

A

Capgemini does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capgemini (CGEMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capgemini.

Q

What sector and industry does Capgemini (CGEMY) operate in?

A

Capgemini is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.