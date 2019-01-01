BioMerieux designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of in vitro diagnostics for detecting disease-causing pathogens and contamination. The company operates in four segments: molecular biology (40% of 2020 sales), microbiology (30%), immunoassays (15%), and industrial applications (about 15%). North America accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (45%), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (33%), Asia-Pacific (16%), and Latin America (6%). BioMerieux is headquartered in Marcy-l'Etoile, France.