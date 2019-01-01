QQQ
BioMerieux designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of in vitro diagnostics for detecting disease-causing pathogens and contamination. The company operates in four segments: molecular biology (40% of 2020 sales), microbiology (30%), immunoassays (15%), and industrial applications (about 15%). North America accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (45%), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (33%), Asia-Pacific (16%), and Latin America (6%). BioMerieux is headquartered in Marcy-l'Etoile, France.

Biomerieux Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biomerieux (BMXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biomerieux (OTCPK: BMXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biomerieux's (BMXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biomerieux.

Q

What is the target price for Biomerieux (BMXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biomerieux

Q

Current Stock Price for Biomerieux (BMXMF)?

A

The stock price for Biomerieux (OTCPK: BMXMF) is $111 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:43:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biomerieux (BMXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biomerieux.

Q

When is Biomerieux (OTCPK:BMXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Biomerieux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biomerieux (BMXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biomerieux.

Q

What sector and industry does Biomerieux (BMXMF) operate in?

A

Biomerieux is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.