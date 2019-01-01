QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.4 - 35.6
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/55.8K
Div / Yield
0.85/2.51%
52 Wk
25.09 - 37.8
Mkt Cap
24.5B
Payout Ratio
76.82
Open
35.4
P/E
32.97
EPS
0
Shares
687.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Veolia is the largest water company globally and a leading player in France. It is also involved in waste management with a significant exposure to France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and Australia. The third pillar of the group is energy services, giving the group significant exposure to Central Europe. Veolia started to refocus its activities in 2011, leading to the exit of almost half of its countries and of its transport activity, which should be completed within the next few years.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Veolia Environnement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCPK: VEOEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veolia Environnement's (VEOEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Veolia Environnement.

Q

What is the target price for Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veolia Environnement (OTCPK: VEOEY) was reported by Barclays on August 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VEOEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)?

A

The stock price for Veolia Environnement (OTCPK: VEOEY) is $35.6 last updated Today at 2:49:31 PM.

Q

Does Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veolia Environnement.

Q

When is Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) reporting earnings?

A

Veolia Environnement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veolia Environnement.

Q

What sector and industry does Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) operate in?

A

Veolia Environnement is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.