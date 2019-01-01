Groupe Gorge SA is a France-based company specializing in the robotics industry and in the production of automated systems. Its main business lines include: Safety Systems, engaged in the provision of robotic systems for hostile and confined environments, naval, ground, and aeronautical simulators, among others; Industrial Projects, offering industrial maintenance, steelwork, installation of systems in the fields of industrial robotics, locksmith, boiler making and fire protection, and other services, and Nuclear Safety, engaged mainly in the development of security solutions to be used in buildings operating radioactive materials. The company also creates Prodways Entrepreneurs to support 3D printing market development.