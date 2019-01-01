QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.38/2.04%
52 Wk
16.15 - 18.7
Mkt Cap
319.9M
Payout Ratio
110.73
Open
-
P/E
57.22
Shares
17.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Groupe Gorge SA is a France-based company specializing in the robotics industry and in the production of automated systems. Its main business lines include: Safety Systems, engaged in the provision of robotic systems for hostile and confined environments, naval, ground, and aeronautical simulators, among others; Industrial Projects, offering industrial maintenance, steelwork, installation of systems in the fields of industrial robotics, locksmith, boiler making and fire protection, and other services, and Nuclear Safety, engaged mainly in the development of security solutions to be used in buildings operating radioactive materials. The company also creates Prodways Entrepreneurs to support 3D printing market development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Groupe Gorge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Groupe Gorge (GGRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Groupe Gorge (OTCPK: GGRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Groupe Gorge's (GGRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Groupe Gorge.

Q

What is the target price for Groupe Gorge (GGRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Groupe Gorge

Q

Current Stock Price for Groupe Gorge (GGRGF)?

A

The stock price for Groupe Gorge (OTCPK: GGRGF) is $18.7 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 14:32:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Groupe Gorge (GGRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Groupe Gorge.

Q

When is Groupe Gorge (OTCPK:GGRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Groupe Gorge does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Groupe Gorge (GGRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Groupe Gorge.

Q

What sector and industry does Groupe Gorge (GGRGF) operate in?

A

Groupe Gorge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.